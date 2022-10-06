With autumn in full swing in State College, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery has added two new seasonal flavors to its menu.

While these flavors will only be available in October, if you were hoping for a pumpkin or apple crisp flavor, that’s not what you’re going to get.

Neither of these new menu items include typical fall flavorings — instead, both new offerings are twists on already popular ice cream flavors.

As someone who’s a big fan of ice cream, I decided to try these flavors to let you know if they’re worth your money.

The first new flavor, “Jet Set Java,” is described on the menu as “coffee mocha ice cream with chocolate fudge swirl.”

Upon my initial taste, I did not love this ice cream — it was sort of bland and didn’t really feel like anything special.

The coffee mocha flavor of the ice cream is rather mild, and the more I tasted it, I decided that the star of the show was not the coffee but rather the fudge swirl mixed in.

Overall, I don’t think I’ll find myself buying this flavor again, nor would I necessarily recommend it.

However, if you typically find yourself indulging in coffee-flavored ice cream, then you should give this flavor a try.

The added taste of the soft chocolate fudge, rather than crunchy chocolate chips, makes this traditional ice cream flavor special and adds an unexpected boost of flavor.

If coffee-flavored ice cream isn't for you, don’t worry — you can try the other new flavor, “For the Glory Peanut Butter Fudge Cluster.”

This flavor was created to honor Penn State Homecoming, including “peanut butter ice cream with butter-roasted almonds and chocolate swirl,” according to the menu.

If you’re anything like me and you love the combination of chocolate and peanut butter, then this is the right ice cream for you.

The second I tried this flavor, I fell in love. It tastes like eating a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup that’s filled with crunchy peanut butter.

I’m not usually someone who enjoys almonds (honestly any kind of nut) in my ice cream, but to my surprise, I was barely able to detect the butter-roasted almonds. So, if you’re feeling weary about the almonds, it will not greatly impact your experience with this flavor.

The mix of the smooth ice cream with the crunch of the butter-roasted almonds curates the perfect sensation for your taste buds.

Before even trying these flavors, I was already uncertain about the fact that neither of them sounded very special — I was hoping for this seasonal treat to be related to October in some way.

Even though it was not what I expected, I was pleasantly surprised by For the Glory and content with Jet Set Java.

I predict For the Glory will be more popular than Jet Set Java. Not only are the flavors more bold, but the classic mingling of peanut butter and chocolate is absolutely delicious.

Remember, these flavors will only be available until Oct. 31, so if either of them pique your interest, you should head to the Berkey Creamery sooner rather than later.

