“All Quiet on the Western Front,” a German-language novel depicting young German soldiers fighting in World War I, was first published in November and December of 1928.

Its graphic and detailed depiction of the mental and physical trauma soldiers endured during the war propelled it to immediate success, and it struck a chord with people around the globe.

Since its release, it’s gone on to become one of the most celebrated war novels of all time and has had two film adaptations, the first of which was released on April 21, 1930, to widespread critical acclaim and success.

This adaptation is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made and even became the first movie based on a novel to win Best Picture.

Almost two weeks ago, on Oct. 28, the second film adaptation of “All Quiet on the Western Front” was released on Netflix.

This movie, like the book and first film adaptation, was released to highly positive reviews.

As someone who has read the book and watched the first movie, hearing about this new version was a pleasant surprise. So, I decided to review it to see if it holds up when compared to its celebrated source material.

Overall, 2022's “All Quiet on the Western Front” is an extremely good film.

To me, it’s easily the best war movie made since 2016’s “Hacksaw Ridge” and is probably in my top-15 war movies of all time.

I think it’s better than the 1930 version — however, this is primarily due to the fact that it’s extremely hard for a movie made almost a hundred years ago to hold up well.

The 2022 version does a few things fantastically.

First, the depiction of trench warfare and the realities of war is absolutely spot on. It’s brutally realistic, featuring tremendous violence and despairing plot points throughout.

People who haven’t seen many violent movies definitely shouldn’t start with this one, as they’ll probably find it disturbing to watch.

Second, the cinematography was on par with movies such as “The Revenant” and “1917,” both of which won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for their respective release years.

The set pieces were incredibly detailed and well-made, and it was just beautifully shot throughout.

Lastly, the acting was hypnotizing. All of the actors commit to their roles fully and disappear into their characters.

Felix Kammerer makes his acting debut in this movie, which is insane to think about because he gives an absolutely amazing performance as Paul Bäumer.

His portrayal is exactly what I imagined Paul being like when I read the book, and Kammerer deserves all of the praise in the world for his dedication to the role.

However, I do have one major problem with the movie that really held it back from being one of my favorite war movies of all time: its faithfulness to the source material and its themes.

While this movie did follow the plot of the book and featured a lot of similarities, I wanted it to be exactly the same. The movie should honor the book’s plot.

The plot of the book is perfect, and I find it much more affecting than what I watched — despite the movie being somewhat affecting.

It's hard to discuss specific plot points that annoyed me without giving spoilers away, but I'll try to discuss some that won’t spoil the movies or book.

The characters of Kantorek and Himmelstoß, who are prominent in the book, are completely absent in the 2022 adaptation.

Kantorek is Paul’s idealistic schoolmaster who convinces his classmates to volunteer for war based on propagandistic ideals, while Himmelstoß was a postman in Paul’s village before being his drill instructor during basic training.

The beginning of the book focuses more on Paul and his classmates in school, and why they volunteered for the war.

It also has more information on the sorts of things they were taught, and as a result, the theme of idealism is thoroughly present in the beginning.

The movie only touches on this briefly with a five-minute scene where their teacher gives a speech. This wasn’t enough for me. Blind nationalism is not anywhere near as prevalent of a theme in the movie as it should be.

This basic training section of the novel adds further layers to the theme of nationalism, as well as patriotism, and how war was romanticized to the boys — but this wasn’t in the movie at all.

These were the complex topics that made “All Quiet on the Western Front” an amazing novel in the first place.

The novel and the 1930 adaptation (for the most part) aren’t just war movies focusing on the physical violence we see (and read). They were commentaries that made people question all of the aforementioned topics, which they so firmly believed in.

As a film, 2022’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” is great, but there are many other details the movie changed that disappointed me. It has great acting, cinematography, production value and effort that went into creating a realistic war movie.

But as a novel adaptation, it’s OK. It lacks a lot of the thematic complexity that made the book and the 1930 adaptation legendary. The changed plot was not as emotionally affecting to me as the previous two versions.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” isn’t just supposed to be brutal. It isn’t just supposed to make viewers squeamish.

It’s supposed to have depth and sophistication, which the 2022 version slightly contains but, for the most part, sadly abandons in favor of extreme violence and fighting scenes.

