Flashing, colored strobe lights and the sounds of cheering fans greeted “funky soul pop” artist Remi Wolf as she got on stage at Alumni Hall Thursday evening.

Penn State's Student Programming Association hosted Wolf's free concert in collaboration with the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

“If you know [my music], I want you to sing all these songs with me,” Wolf said before her set began. “If you don’t know it, learn it on the spot, because we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Keila Perez said she has been following Wolf for two years. She said she brought her friends along to the concert in order to wind down and “have fun.”

“She has a very different type of music that no one else has,” Perez (senior-biology) said. “I love how energetic and wild [she] is.”

Wolf opened with “Quiet On Set," a song from her debut album “Juno," as students danced and bobbed their heads.

Wolf also interacted with the audience throughout the performance. For example, while singing “Liquor Store,” she commented on how the song's subject matter of "vices" is "a very common thing in the human race," and that those listening should not "feel alone."

In the middle of the show, Wolf did a cartwheel on stage and was met with waving hands from the crowd.

During her performance of “Liz,” Wolf invited a group of students on stage and handed Lauren Bauer the microphone.

"It still hasn’t fully set in yet," Bauer (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “All of it happened so fast.”

Bauer and her friend Rachel Seiden — who was also on stage — are members of The Coda Conduct, an all-gender competitive a cappella group that placed first in the 2023 International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

Both Bauer and Seiden (junior-criminology) said that they had no idea that they would be invited to sing alongside Wolf.

“We originally tried to meet with [Wolf] and perform for her,” Seiden said. “I didn’t think we were going to be on stage.”

Wolf and her band closed the performance with an encore before wishing Penn State farewell.

Seiden said she thought Wolf was “awesome” and said she will continue listening to Wolf's music.

“I thought she was absolutely fantastic,” Bauer said. “Her voice is also one in a million. She’s got such a strong, powerful voice to listen to.”

