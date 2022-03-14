For better or worse, I find myself easily impressed by new environments.

I suppose as a child of the suburbs, it’s unsurprising that 10 years of navigating the same curvy streets of middle-class America would leave me welcome to any change in scenery.

For example, I find myself completely awed every time I walk out of my dorm and see the Appalachian Mountains resting hugely in the distance.

Each time I leave State College, I’m enraptured watching the mountains pass by and fade in the distance.

This spring break, I traded the massive mountain range for the sweeping skyline of New York City as part of a school trip.

Having never been to NYC since a small visit in October 2019, I decided to blog about my return after several years. What does this city mean to me now after so long?

As I stepped off the bus and into the street, I took a deep breath and mentally opened myself up to whatever was to come.

Midtown Manhattan is a commanding place. It demands your attention first and foremost, a quality it then quickly replaces with awe.

As somebody who has visited Philadelphia on numerous occasions, I thought I was used to the sight of skyscrapers rising over busy crowds.

On the contrary, stepping off the bus, I was quickly struck by the way the concrete jungle loomed above me. I repeatedly found myself craning my neck upward as my eyes attempted to take the entire view in.

Every building seems to reach into the sky, intent on proving its place in the Big Apple, fighting to be acknowledged.

This especially goes for Times Square, a place that fills me with an awe that apparently has not diminished in the last two and a half years.

There was a charm to being surrounded by neon advertisements taller than most of the buildings in University Park.

Of course, for all its delights, the city did feel less friendly than Happy Valley in plenty of ways.

Hustlers heckled me from corners, using their fakest smiles to get me to spend my money on comedy shows or fake luxury clothing.

By the end of my time in Manhattan, I was using my best Peruvian accent to say “no hablo ingles” every time a peddler approached me.

In addition, the smell of the city isn’t for everybody. As somebody who has visited Lima a number of times, the dirty and exhaust-heavy smell carries a nostalgic quality, but I realize that it is likely not for everyone.

What New York does provide in spades, unsurprisingly, is a wide array of incredible food.

I had the privilege of sampling fried eggplant from Little Italy, pork buns from Chinatown and pizza from a humble joint.

In addition, New York delivers on being a diverse melting pot of many cultures (at least from an outside perspective).

The streets are filled with citizens of every race and gender. Every store had shoppers and owners from every part of the world.

In addition, the amount of culture leaking out onto the streets is astounding.

The legacies of the city’s past immigrants can be seen in the restaurants, graffiti, modern art, architecture and museums.

Such sights left me to wonder about the many legacies that State College has yet imprinted on its streets.

What kind of story will the architecture of campus and downtown tell in a hundred years? Will its buildings stretch out into the countryside or grow into the sky?

What generations will continue to grow in State College, and what communities have yet to bloom?

Perhaps with time, State College will find a new way to dazzle all of us.

Now, returning to the snow-covered fields and lecture buildings of campus, I already find myself missing the wide and busy sidewalks where I could look down a street and see a mile of road in either direction, flanked on both sides by colossal towers.