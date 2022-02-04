The Penn State Thespian Society’s 20th anniversary MasquerAIDS benefit concert is right around the corner, with this year’s theme aimed at showing the power of growth. But MasquerAIDS hasn’t always been a staple performance for the Thespians.

In 2001, the group formerly known as Penn State Thespians embarked on a new endeavor to commemorate and remember those living with HIV and AIDS in local communities. What has now become known as the annual MAIDS performance originally began as a black-tie ball and a separate musical event.

With a goal to become more service-oriented, the Thespians collaborated with the now disbanded AIDS Project to organize a masquerade event on March 17, 2001, in the previous Atherton Hotel. Tickets, sold for $40 per person, included admittance, dinner, theatrical performances and dancing.

Hosted by Sue Paterno, the inaugural event raised more than $3,500 and helped cement a growing tradition.

In conjunction with this ball, the organization also hosted performances of “Quilt, A Musical Celebration” from March 22-23, 2001. Based on 19 stories from the AIDS Memorial Quilt project, the show portrays the narratives of those who survived the AIDS epidemic in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

With fear the show may not be welcomed due to misconceptions about AIDS and the tirades of then-state Rep. John Lawless, who notoriously denounced several student-run events at Penn State, the organization persevered.

The following year, the two separate events were merged into one on April 5, 2002. Following a dinner at the Days Inn on Pugh Street, a production of the student-written play “AIDS and the Art of Living” was shown.

Written by Michael Walkup during his time studying abroad in Italy, the play was forwarded to his Thespian peers via email and later put together to form a cohesive production that contained elements from other musicals that highlighted the impacts of the AIDS epidemic.

Since then, the MAIDS format may have changed from a dinner-theatre event to just a performance, but the purpose has remained just as strong, according to this year’s director, Jacob Malizio.

“All proceeds go to the Centre County AIDS Resource center,” Malizio (sophomore-public relations and theatre) said. “The AIDS epidemic was such a huge deal… and it still affects many people today. The fact that it's located in Centre County… and it's affecting people in our community really hits home.”

Malizio joined the MAIDS crew in October 2021, and he said rehearsals began shortly after the cast was announced in November. Since then, Malizio said the entire team has been working hard to produce an in-person concert — something the Thespian Society was not able to do in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Noel Guidetti and Kelly Bench, producers for this year’s MAIDS, decided on the theme “Ready, Set, Grow” after brainstorming ways to emphasize the concert’s 20th anniversary while incorporating an element of time. Guidetti (sophomore-accounting) said the theme is an open door for audiences of all ages to interpret it however they want.

“The entire show is going to be about growth, growing up, getting older, reflecting on the past,” Guidetti said. “We kind of wanted a theme where we could look on the past and acknowledge 20 years of this cabaret.”

Guidetti said audiences should expect to see a range of choreography and vocals, ranging from solos to large group numbers. She said every featured song will have some sort of meaning of growth.

This year’s MAIDS will be the first time Clara Bradley, the concert’s choreographer, has participated in the event. Bradley (sophomore-political science and criminology) said being involved has been an important and impactful experience.

“Our generation, we didn't live during the AIDS and HIV epidemic… we didn't know how awful it was,” Bradley said. “The fact that we, as just some college students who love the arts, are able to raise money for such an important and honestly, sometimes forgotten, cause is just really, really cool to me.”

With a range of different music styles incorporated into the show, Bradley said the choreography will include traditional and modern dances that encapsulate the feeling of the music. She said at the end of the show, the cast will split into two groups and have a dance-off battle, and the audience will have the chance to decide who wins.

The two-act benefit concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday in Heritage Hall within the HUB-Robeson Center. Tickets will cost $5 at the door, with all proceeds going directly to AIDS Resource.

In addition to all sales made at the door, the Thespians have also created a GoFundMe page where anyone is able to donate money to AIDS Resource. Last year, the organization raised over $3,200 via GoFundMe.

Wes Chicko, practice manager and outreach specialist for AIDS Resource, said the Thespian Society is responsible for a majority of the organizing that goes into the concert, and the funds received from it help “some critical aspects of care” that state and federal funding do not cover.

One of the main areas of guidance AIDS Resource provides for the Thespians is education, Chicko said. Beyond that, he said the Thespian Society takes it upon itself each year to produce a show that continues to raise awareness and educate people on the severity of HIV and AIDS.

“So much has been accomplished, particularly in the last decade, in the fight against HIV. And yet, HIV continues to impact queer communities disproportionately and people of color,” Chicko said. “There is still a lot of work to be done, but most people stopped talking about HIV when it went from a death sentence to a manageable chronic illness — we want people to keep having those conversations, and this show supports that.”

