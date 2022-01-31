It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: I’m here to settle the debate over the best places for freshmen to live on campus.

As a sophomore here at University Park, I’d like to say that I’ve talked to enough peers and have had enough experience on campus to know which places work and which places don’t.

East

I think East coming in first doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone. I mean, if you didn’t put East Halls as your first choice when applying for Penn State, I don’t believe you.

East has one of the best locations for freshmen because of its close proximity to Beaver Stadium, the IM Building and the outdoor tennis courts.

All freshmen need entertainment, and East for sure provides that.

The fact that only freshmen live in East makes it a great place for students to make friends and suppress any social anxiety they may feel after moving to campus.

East also has a volleyball court, basketball court and lawn space for people to lay out during the warmer weather.

Other bonuses of living in East are the snowball fights, twerk circles and provocative messages spelled out in sticky notes on the windows. Consider all of these essential parts of the freshman experience.

Pollock

As a Pollock veteran myself, I can attest to the benefits it has, causing me to put Pollock in second place on this list.

Pollock is located closer to the center of campus, making it a great location in relation to everything.

If you need to go to the HUB-Robeson Center, Beaver Stadium, IM Building or the White Building, Pollock is within a reasonable walking distance to all of them.

Pollock is also known for its large market and dining hall, making it a hotspot for people to eat on campus.

Pollock also has enough lawn space for people to lay out and do work similar to East. Although there is no volleyball court, Pollock has multiple basketball courts that are constantly in use.

And for those of you who make frequent trips to the Pollock Testing Center, living in Pollock allows you to cram and sprint to the building in a timely manner.

Although none of the Pollock buildings are renovated, I can attest that the dorm rooms aren’t bad and are fairly spacious. Besides, the amenities around Pollock make it worth it.

One thing I will say is that the university needs to find the time to upgrade Pollock soon. I mean, it’s quite concerning that I lived in the same exact building as my grandmother when she attended Penn State.

South

Next on the list is South because of its proximity to downtown State College.

Living in South means you’ll be close to the restaurants and stores, so you can get almost anything you need at any time.

Being so close to downtown can also be a danger though, since you may feel more inclined to spend money on the restaurants nearby. Trust me, money drains fast when you live close to Chipotle and Yallah Taco.

And of course, you’ll end up closer to the apartment parties and frats, meaning that you’ll have to make less of a hike compared to those in East.

However, there are some downsides to living in South.

Not as many freshmen live in South compared to East and Pollock, so although South provides a good location, it may be harder to make friends while living in South.

The South dining hall was also closed on the weekends during part of the fall semester, so it may not always be guaranteed that you can grab food from there.

North

North is toward the bottom of this list because there isn’t much to do there.

North Halls is surrounded by many of the agricultural buildings and comes close to the edge of campus, making it feel like it’s in the middle of nowhere.

Freshmen can live in one of North’s Living Learning Communities, or they could live in a renovated building in North: Robinson Hall.

Two benefits of living in North is that it’s close to the Berkey Creamery, and it’s not too far from East. On the other hand, it’s pretty far from almost everything else.

West

Last and certainly least is West Halls.

Now listen, I’m not here to fight all the people who love West, especially since I know the dining hall has great cookies.

I put West last on the list not only because it’s far from almost everything on campus, but because no one ever knows what happens there, making it a weird place to live.

One time, some of my friends went to grab dinner at West to try the cookies, and they ended up having to evacuate because of a kitchen fire.

I mean, what happens in West stays in West.

Just so I’m not sitting here bashing West this entire time, I will say that West has a pretty layout and appears as though it’s its own university separate from Penn State.

But aside from that, West is too mysterious for me to give it a higher ranking.

