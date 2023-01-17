National Bagel Day was Sunday, and I was on the hunt to find the best bagel locations throughout State College.

I was looking for excellent customer service, the softness but also firmness of the bagel, the variety of flavors offered and, of course, the flavor.

I had to spend multiple days doing this because, let’s face it, bagels are filling. I would eat one bagel in the morning, and I wouldn’t be hungry again until dinner time.

Besides bagels, I also sampled some bagel sandwiches to see which location had the best combination of flavor with the actual bagel, egg and meat. I don’t do cheese on my sandwiches — it’s never been a favorite of mine.

I ranked the places I tried from worst to best. Definitely give them a try if you’re craving a good bagel after reading this.

4. Toasted Bagel Cafe

I will not return to this place. I had high expectations because I heard good things, and I was just let down.

When I walked inside, the smell of bagels and toasted sandwiches filled my nose, and it smelled so good. I was so excited to go up to the counter and order.

The customer service wasn’t good, and I felt very rushed out of there. The restaurant barely had any bagels and ingredients for sandwiches. The employees were rude, and it was just a hot mess.

The only bagels this cafe had available were wheat, plain and cinnamon raisin, so I got the cinnamon raisin just for some flavor. I had it toasted, and it was not good.

It was a little burnt on the bottom, and it was hard to take a bite out of. I threw the rest away.

I also got the toasted turkey chipotle sandwich with mayo. It had Cajun turkey cold cuts, lettuce, tomato and mayo and chipotle sauce. It was just OK.

I felt like I was eating a sub from Subway, and I didn’t get any bagel flavors at all. Nothing stood out to me about this sandwich. I also couldn’t finish it, so it went into the trash.

I’m disappointed with Toasted Bagel Cafe, so I rate it a 2/10.

3. Panera Bread

I tried to stay away from chains, but Panera has a lot of different bagels to choose from, and there aren't a lot of other bagel locations around.

On campus, I like to go to the Panera inside of the Kern Graduate Building to get some breakfast food while I do homework.

I used to get the French toast bagel there, but Panera stopped making it years ago. Now, I usually get the cinnamon crunch bagel, toasted with butter.

Overall, the bagel was a little too crunchy this time. I had to work hard to chew this bagel. The taste was there, but the chewing part didn’t deliver. My jaw hurt afterward.

It’s much better when it’s fresh because it pulls apart so easily and tastes like cinnamon bread.

I give it a 6/10 — pretty average.

2. Bagel Crust

I got the rainbow bagel and the Taylor ham Sandwich with egg and white American cheese. I know I said I don’t get cheese on my sandwiches, but I felt like I had to with the meat on this one.

If you’re from New Jersey, there’s a big debate on whether the meat is called “Taylor ham” or “pork roll.” Bagel Crust says “Taylor ham,” so if you’re a fan of saying that, then come here.

The bagel was good. The pork was different than anything I’ve ever had. It was chewy and kind of tasted like bacon. It’s hard to describe the pork flavor because it tasted like multiple different things.

I wouldn’t get it again, but it wasn’t bad. It’s a large bagel sandwich, so if you’re looking for something filling, then get this.

I also loved the names of some of the items on the menu. For example, the shop had a bagel sandwich called “The Hangover,” and it looked like a monster of a sandwich.

The rainbow bagel was so good. I loved the colors in the bagel — and to answer your question, no, it all tastes the same. I got this bagel with butter since the bagel was warm, and I wanted the melted butter flavor in the middle.

It was very soft and easy to pull apart. I can’t get over the flavor. It was sweet, and it just tasted like a good bagel.

Do you want to know what didn’t make this place a favorite for me? The customer service.

I didn’t find the employees to be friendly, and there wasn’t a welcoming feeling.

I give Bagel Crust an 8/10.

1. Irving’s

We have a winner. I just loved everything about this place.

The menu had a lot to choose from, and the drink options seemed good, too. I want to try the milkshakes the next time I’m there, since the Penn State Berkey Creamery doesn’t sell milkshakes anymore.

Irving’s had a lot of flavors of bagels, bagel sandwiches, muffins, cookies, breakfast wraps, smoothies and oatmeal.

I had to spend a few minutes looking over everything because the menu was so big, and I wanted to get something good.

I went with the cinnamon raisin bagel, a plain bagel with cream cheese and a breakfast special that consisted of a wheat bagel with eggs, bacon and wait for it — fried potatoes.

I’m craving this sandwich again while writing this. It was so mouthwatering and delicious. The fried potatoes are what really pulled this together. I got all of the flavors from everything included, and my taste buds were very pleased.

The plain bagel was good, and it had so much cream cheese on it. It was very whipped and thick. It was hard to pull the bagel apart because the cream cheese was basically gluing it together.

The cinnamon raisin bagel was flavorful as well, and I should have gotten a topping on it, but the taste was excellent.

The customer service was great, and I got my food in about five minutes, so I appreciate the hustle by the employees.

Irving’s, I’m very impressed. I want to come back every day for this food. Keep doing your thing — you get a 10/10.

