As October rolls around, the scramble for next year’s housing accommodations begins for Penn State students.

Although the important aspects of looking for apartments downtown are pricing, location and amenities, we can’t forget aesthetics — so I ranked the architecture of the different apartment complexes in downtown State College from worst to best.

10. The Meridian

Starting off at No. 10 is the Meridian, located on College Avenue. This apartment complex is closest to Beaver Stadium, making it easy for students to get to the football games.

However, it’s probably one of the older buildings in State College, with an unappealing rustic, orange exterior.

Furthermore, the setup of the three buildings is super confusing, especially for people who don’t live there.

9. Nicholas Tower

Up next is the Nicholas Tower apartment building on Pugh Street.

The brick exterior of this apartment is pretty bland, but students usually tend to hang up string lights on the balconies, which brighten up the whole street.

8. Penn Tower

Penn Tower has a great location right in the middle of downtown — it’s only about a nine-minute walk to Old Main.

However, like Nicholas Tower, Penn Tower also has a bland, brick exterior.

I will say that at night when students turn on their LED lights, the apartment looks very cool, especially since it has 12 stories.

7. The Canyon Apartments

Right across from Penn Towers are the Canyon Apartments — including Alexander Court, Beaver Hill and Cedarbrook apartments.

Some may argue that these apartments look exactly like Penn Tower, but the reason that I have ranked it above Penn Tower is because of the mural on the sides of the buildings, which is actually Penn State’s Alma Mater in funky lettering.

6. Pugh Centre

Down the road from the Canyon Apartments, we have Pugh Centre Apartments, which is one of the newer looking buildings with a more modern exterior.

At night, people who walk by can see through the large windows into its nicely lit gym.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

5. The Edge

At No. 5 is The Edge, which is right in front of Penn Tower.

Besides the fact that Roots and The Whale Tea are underneath the apartment, this building has a really cool murky teal exterior with a brown and white contrast and large windows — once again leaning toward the more sophisticated and modern side.

4. The Metropolitan

At No. 4 is one of the newer apartment buildings, The Metropolitan, which resembles an apartment complex a person might see in the city.

It is extremely large and modern, and the best part of the exterior is the windows at the corner of the building wrapping around to the other side.

So, when they are lit up with LEDs, these windows make for a colorful display.

3. The Standard

Right by The Metropolitan is another new apartment building: The Standard.

The Standard is another very large building with a confusing layout, but it has one of the best exterior color schemes — red, gray and beige.

It is similar to The Edge in that it also used some color instead of brick.

2. The Rise

The Rise is located right in front of South Halls and right by the Meridian.

The lower part of The Rise is all glass, so people walking by can see the fancy interior of The Rise, which is extremely nice.

But, similar to The Metropolitan, the building also has the glass windows that wrap around the corners. The Rise has bigger windows, which makes it a little prettier than the ones at The Metropolitan.

I’d also say it has one of the coolest logos out of all of my picks.

1. The Maxxen

We are topping off this list with The Maxxen at No. 1.

The Maxxen has all of the features mentioned in this list combined into one: glass windows, a gorgeous color scheme and balconies.

But what makes it No. 1 is the outdoor spaces. The Maxxen has public balconies with sitting areas, grass, plants and grills for people to enjoy hanging out on.

The Maxxen is a great and beautiful place to live in terms of both location and the outdoor amenities.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+3 Happy Valley Improv celebrates five years of bringing 'joy' to State College community What once began as a friend group practicing improv in a church basement, the Happy Valley I…