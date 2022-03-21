Sometimes, it seems as though even the most mundane decisions can be the most arduous.

How many times have you spent scrolling through Netflix, intent on watching a new show or movie only to waste 20 minutes and then rewatch “Stranger Things?”

In a similar vein, coffee serves as a universal staple in a college student’s average diet, from the perkiest early riser to the most over-it night owl.

Thus, the important question persists: “Which cafe has the best coffee for the best price?”

To solve this enigmatic conundrum, I took to the streets of Penn State once more in search of answers.

Note: Unless otherwise specified, all of my orders from these cafes were the same: a 16-ounce hot coffee lightened with half and half.

Saxbys — $2.75

Saxbys sits nestled in the Business Building, pushed deep into its own cozy section of the ground floor.

One of the first things to note about this location, however, is how out of the way it is.

Commuters traveling along Curtin Road will need to trek a few minutes off their route to enter the Business Building.

In addition, purchasing a 16-ounce cup costs $2.75 — an unfortunately high price when compared to the other cafes listed.

In terms of quality, the coffee itself wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t outstanding either. The medium roast tasted a little bit burnt, giving it a mild aftertaste akin to cardboard.

Saxbys isn’t the worst location, but there are closer, more convenient cafes for buying coffee for better prices.

Panera Bread — $2.64

Panera Bread resides in the lobby of the Kern Building on Curtin Road, adjacent to a wide spread of tables where students can sit down and enjoy a pastry or lunch.

Panera Bread benefits from having a slightly better location than Saxbys, as the Kern Building lies just west of the Pattee and Paterno Library, adjacent to the Chambers Building.

Before beginning this review, I must admit Panera was an exception among my other purchases. While it would have been nice to purchase a 16-ounce coffee here, a 12-ounce alone costs $2.64.

For comparison, that’s nearly the same price as the 16-ounce cups at all of the other cafes on campus.

For that much money, the coffee has to be particularly good, right?

The Colombian dark roast wasn’t half bad. It had a surprisingly light taste for being a dark roast, and the half and half helped to round out the flavor.

In addition, the temperature was perfect. It was hot enough to jerk me awake and fill the air with the comforting fragrance of coffee but not enough to burn the roof of my mouth.

While certainly pricier, Panera may be a good option for those looking to purchase an entire breakfast or lunch from the location, rather than just a quick cup of joe.

Starbucks — $2.65

Penn State has two Starbucks locations on campus: one in the HUB-Robeson Center and another in the Pattee and Paterno Library.

Having two locations, Starbucks’ greatest asset is its convenience. The HUB and the library are prime spots for hanging out and studying, and having coffee to sip while doing so is essential to some.

Starbucks charges just a bit less than Saxbys, with a 16-ounce Pike Place medium roast going for $2.65.

Despite being a medium roast, the taste of the coffee was stronger than Panera’s dark roast, though this was an overall positive (especially since the half and half mellowed it out).

In addition, Starbucks’ medium roast had a full taste to it — even the smaller sips never felt empty of flavor.

Penn State Berkey Creamery — $2.41

Penn State truly is a school of surprises. Avid Ayden readers will recall my shock at learning the HUB has a dance studio from last week’s blog.

Now imagine the look on my face when I learned the Berkey Creamery has a coffee station.

At this station, customers can grab one of several sizes of coffee cups and fill it with their choice of joe, as well as filling it with the creamer and sugar of their choice.

Wanting to get the fullest experience out of this new frontier, I filled my 16-ounce with blueberry scone coffee (topped off with half and half) for $2.41.

For all readers worried that the Creamery’s lower prices mean a drop in quality, fear not.

The blueberry scone coffee was surprisingly enjoyable. The roast itself was not too light or too dark, and it had an intoxicating aroma of blueberries.

To my delight, it left my breath smelling of blueberries for approximately two hours after finishing the cup.

The Creamery may not be the most convenient location for all students to reach, especially those not living in East or North Halls, but I would argue that it certainly provides the most bang for your buck.