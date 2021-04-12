Being a student during the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult, but for Penn State’s LGBTQ community, the challenges faced may look different.

Jason Nelson — a first-year student who identifies as gay — has had to navigate collegiate life during the pandemic, and for him, that meant also having to remain largely isolated from other people within the LGBTQ community while locked away in a dorm.

Nelson (freshman-food science) said one of the hardest challenges he faced was finding ways to connect with other LGBTQ students without actually being able to see them face-to-face.

“My entire reason for coming to campus during the pandemic was that I wanted to meet people,” Nelson said. “I had this dream of going and meeting people who were like me, and instead, I found that I was alone in my dorm and that was my only option.”

The feelings of loneliness and lack of community were not the only difficulties Nelson said he faced when he came to University Park.

Before the pandemic, Nelson said he started to develop better connections with his family. Just as these connections seemed to be growing, the coronavirus changed everything.

Family relationships stopped getting better, and academically, Nelson said the rigorous courses he was taking during his senior year of high school also became more difficult to manage.

“It ended up becoming just — trailing down to absolutely nothing, having no motivation to do any academics,” Nelson said. “When I got to college, things would definitely fall through the cracks, and I am still feeling that this semester.”

Sarah Bett is also a part of the LGBTQ community at Penn State and was sent home last spring by the pandemic. She said she was lucky because her family is supportive of her. Bett (junior-community, environment and development and Spanish) said for other students, some were forced to make decisions to conceal part of their identities around families that didn’t know they were part of the LGBTQ community.

“When quarantine started, many of us were home… We got stuck,” Bett said. “It was really confusing, it was really frustrating and it was incredibly isolating. I think it was really hard for people in the queer community, especially if people weren’t out — being forced back into the closet.”

As the pandemic continued to impact people worldwide, Bett said she has seen some LGBTQ students who are able to escape difficult situations, but others still were trapped and lacking adequate resources needed to maintain their well-being.

The efforts taken by Penn State to help its LGBTQ student community were not enough, according to Bett. Being open about her sexuality at Penn State pre-pandemic, Bett said this lack of effort was seen and felt even before the coronavirus took hold.

Before the pandemic, Bett said the environment at Penn State was one that catered to heteronormativity and sometimes produced fear among LGBTQ students. She said Penn State has a culture that brings this out, but it also has the opportunity to be a welcoming and inclusive environment in a post-pandemic world.

“[Penn State officials] advertise about how they are doing all these great things, but they don’t talk about how they are blocking and creating these boundaries for [the LGBTQ community],” Bett said. “They want to make it a great space? Help us make it a better space.”

Bett said it’s now more important than ever for LGBTQ people to establish boundaries and call on the people around them to show them respect — no matter if they are surrounded by family members or friends.

The university currently provides various resources aimed toward LGBTQ students, including access to advocacy opportunities, education, health and wellness services, programming, student-run organizations and access to the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers.

The CSGD — located in LL011 in the HUB-Robeson Center — also provides additional opportunities for students through specialized programming for the LGBTQ community, including speaker events, virtual discussion groups, off-campus and national LGBTQ resources and programming for Penn State Pride Month 2021, according to Powers.

“[Penn State] will continue to work to make our students aware of the many resources in place for our LGBTQ community,” Powers said via email.

More information on additional resources for LGBTQ students, faculty and staff can be found on the CSGD’s website, or by contacting the current CSGD interim director, Sonya Wilmouth.

Aidan Mitts said she sees and understands Penn State’s efforts to create a more welcoming and safe environment but does not see this effort shared among other students who are not LGBTQ themselves.

Mitts (junior-supply chain management) said the university has taken initiative to offer programs and resources, but other students’ harmful preconceptions prohibit the LGBTQ community’s expression.

“I think Penn State, from an administrative standpoint, has done pretty much all they can to be accepting to the LGBTQ community and open doors,” Mitts said. “I think it’s on the student body to be accepting.”

Throughout the pandemic, Mitts said LGBTQ students everywhere have had to rely on the internet to find the support they aren’t able to have in person. Mitts said the internet has always been a safe haven for the community, but the pandemic has caused online interactions to be the only option for some.

“We all, in our individual lives, have felt some fraction of being unwelcomed and unaccepted,” Mitts said. “On the internet, when we can connect with other people from around the world that feel the same way, it’s like you forget about straight people.”

Nelson said it took an entire semester to be able to navigate the virtual world of collegiate life in order to find a community he felt he could click with at Penn State.

This reliance on the internet and social apps to interact and find LGBTQ spaces is nothing new for the community, according to Nelson. He said he believes when the pandemic is over, the real challenge will be learning how to break beyond this digital wall.

“Queer people kind of did the same things they were doing before the pandemic,” Nelson said. “It’s unlikely people are going to break the habit of using [online platforms], even when there’s no pandemic.”

As the end of the pandemic lies on the horizon, Bett said everyone needs to remain cognizant of the disruption the coronavirus has caused in the lives of so many LGBTQ people. She said everyone’s experiences are unique, and it cannot be assumed how people have reacted to the pandemic.

“We’re all just trying to do our best — everyone is dealing with it and experiencing it differently,” Bett said. “All members of the [LGBTQ] community don’t experience things the same way… Just because one person has told you about their experiences doesn’t mean you can understand anyone else's.”