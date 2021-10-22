In celebration of LGBTQ History Month, the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is giving the Penn State community an in-depth look into some of the university’s queer and trans history.

On display in LL011 HUB-Robeson Center until the end of October, CSGD’s aptly named “Queerstory” exhibit features a wide range of artifacts dating back to the 1970s, accompanied by short briefs on several historic events for Penn State’s LGBTQ community.

The exhibit guides participants through a tour of various glass exhibits and hanging displays that show the intricacies of the university’s history with acceptance and inclusion of LGBTQ students, faculty and staff, as well as several moments in Penn State’s history that have left a dark stain on its past.

CSGD Director Sonya Wilmoth said via email “Queerstory” is an acknowledgment of CSGD’s 20th anniversary and the events that have helped shape queer and trans equity at Penn State. She said it is important for the broader community to also understand the impacts of the historical events featured in the exhibit.

“I think the biggest significance is to share with the broader university community the struggles and triumphs that [the LGBTQ community] has faced over the years,” Wilmoth said. “Every university has its history, but pieces of it are not always talked about. Penn State has a long history of activism by so many groups. It is important to tell their stories.”

The exhibit houses a varied collection of artifacts the center accumulated over time. Some of the featured items include activist pins from the ‘90s, newspaper clippings from local media outlets, posters from various LGBTQ student organizations and photographs spanning five decades.

Divided into various sections, the exhibit breaks down certain movements and topics into smaller areas of focus, giving participants the ability to dissect specific moments in time.

From a lawsuit involving the university removing a gay man from student teaching in the ‘70s to a case involving a women’s basketball coach discriminating against lesbian players, the exhibit does not shy away from difficult moments for the queer and trans community at Penn State.

However, the exhibit also takes aim in celebrating moments of joy for the LGBTQ community, highlighting some of the university’s first Pride Month events and the now defunct LGBTQ-inclusive fraternity, Delta Lambda Phi.

Wilmoth said those who wish to seek out more information about Penn State’s LGBTQ history beyond this exhibit should reach out to the Eberly Family Special Collections Library, which houses a collection chronicling queer history.

Muggs Leone, a student staff member within the center, said the exhibit gives insight for students to “get invested and learn about” queer and trans histories at Penn State. Leone (sophomore-psychology) said it’s important to have opportunities for students to learn more about queer and trans histories that often aren’t given a spotlight.

“For students, I think it also gives them a deeper appreciation,” Leone said. “You get to see that everyone is going to have their struggles, and there’s things we can work to fix and overcome and try to get to that ideal situation, but you can still look back and see we’ve changed so much, and there’s a lot that has been done thanks to these past generations.”

Having graduated from Penn State in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and in 2007 with a master’s degree in education, Sophie Kandler has lived through various critical moments for the university’s LGBTQ community.

Now working toward earning a doctorate in continuing learning and adult education, Kandler currently works with the center as a peer educator and graduate student support, as well as an organizer for its Safer People Safer Places Transgender Inclusion workshops.

Kandler said the majority of the history on display came from individuals taking a stand against oppressive forces within the university.

“It celebrates the people who were here,” Kandler said. “Sometimes it's even one person that makes a difference. Really, just a couple people are responsible for where we are now. It took time… but that time allowed for organic growth.”

Seeing people show up and take the initiative to learn more and fully immerse themselves in the exhibit has been a wonderful experience, Kandler said. With much of the university’s LGBTQ history undiscovered by a majority of its students, Kandler said this exhibit provides more context into events that continue to impact the community to this day.

Looking through the expansive history, some which was unknown to her before the exhibit’s fruition, Kandler said she is proud to see the growth of LGBTQ equity at Penn State since her time as an undergraduate.

While Kandler said there is more work to be done, she also said she finds joy in seeing students living and celebrating their identities openly.

“Sitting here in [the center], and seeing all this around me, reinforces that fact that Penn State was the right decision for me back in the ‘80s — was the right decision to get my master’s, and I’m getting my Ph.D. now,” Kandler said. “This is the best university that I could ever think of… Is it perfect? No.

“There’s still a long way to go, especially for transgender people, but things are moving.”

