Last week in State College, we saw snow in April, which can only mean one thing — we have a new Pusha T album out.

“It’s Almost Dry” is the fourth solo studio album from Pusha T. The release of the album was preceded by the release of three singles: “Diet Coke,” “Hear Me Clearly” (feat. Nigo) and “Neck & Wrist” (feat. Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z).

I’m a huge King Push fan — I think his collaborations with Kanye West are some of the best in hip-hop, and this album has a lot of Ye.

I loved “Daytona,” Push’s previous album which received numerous accolades, including a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys. The majority of the songs on “Daytona” were produced by Kanye West and Mike Dean, which I thought was the biggest strength. Ye never disappoints with sampling and really elevated Push’s bars.

That’s the biggest strength of this album: the production. Legendary producers Pharrell Williams and Ye did phenomenal work for this album. The sampling and overall production are some of the best I’ve heard.

Pusha T and his brother No Malice, who appears on the album as a feature, were originally a rap duo called Clipse and were based out of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Williams, a fellow Virginian, has collaborated with the two of them on multiple occasions.

“Lord Willin’,” Clipse’s debut album, is a classic. No Malice was previously known as Malice until he changed his name following a conversion to Christianity.

One song in particular with great production is “Dreamin Of The Past,” which is not only produced by Ye but also features him. Ye samples Donny Hathaway’s cover of John Lennon’s song “Jealous Guy,” which is one of my favorites from Lennon. Ye’s sampling — or “yay sampling”— on the song is perfect, and his feature on the song is great as well.

I was really excited about the release of this album. I enjoyed the singles a lot, especially “Diet Coke.” The song was produced by Ye and 88-Keys and is very catchy. It has a really solid flow, and I like the piano sampling.

Another strength of this album is its features. Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Pharrell, Jay-Z, Labrinth, No Malice, Ye and Kid Cudi all have features on the album.

Ye and Kid Cudi are an interesting combination; they both appear on the track “Rock n Roll,” and it might be the last time we hear the duo on a track again. On Twitter, Cudi said he and Ye are “not cool” anymore due to ongoing beef the two have together. Ye and Cudi created an entire album in 2018, “Kids See Ghosts,” and they have also collaborated numerous times.

Like the title of the song “Diet Coke” indicates, Pusha T isn’t straying away from his traditional powdery, white source material.

For those who don’t know too much about Pusha T, he raps about a certain subject a lot. I’m not going to say it directly, but I’ll just say the song “Diet Coke” isn’t about soda.

I’ll admit it, for as much as I like Pusha T, his rapping about this does get a little repetitive after a while. Cocaine is probably discussed in the majority of the lyrics on this album, but I wasn’t surprised, nor did it bother me too much.

I do know some people who find it annoying, but I don’t know, I think his bars are pretty great. I think the high-end production meshes really well with the bars of Pusha T. Some may not like it, but whatever. I don’t really care.

The last song on the album, “I Pray For You,” features Labrinth and No Malice. I think this is the best song on the album. Ye and Labrinth, the two producers on the track, make great use of an organ and choir, which works well with the religious theming of the song and No Malice’s record as a Christian rapper. It’s a great song and a perfect conclusion to the album.

I’d definitely recommend this album. If you don’t mind Pusha T’s cocaine-laced flows and can appreciate some really iconic production value, you will also enjoy this album.