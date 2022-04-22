After securing a spot at Movin’ On by winning Battle of the Bands, Women’s National Hockey League singer Kristen Nodell said she was surprised by the band’s win.

“All of [the bands’] sounds were so different that it was hard to compare ourselves to the other bands because everyone was so good,” Nodell, who graduated with a degree in film from Penn State in 2021, said. “When we won, we were genuinely shocked because we were like, ‘What? What were the judges looking for?’ It was really exciting.”

Women’s National Hockey League was set to perform at Battle of the Bands in 2020, which was ultimately canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

For its set at Movin’ On, the band is planning to perform some songs that haven’t been released yet, Nodell said.

“Something I’m very excited to do is [play] a song we just wrote. We played it at the house show, but we all just learned it a couple of hours before the show,” she said. “I decided to play songs that people haven’t heard yet because I think we’ve grown in our musical abilities, so I’m excited for that to show.”

Drummer Liam Nee said the band typically describes its sound in several different ways.

“What did we put in our bio for Movin’ On? Did it say post-mom rock? That’s a good description, but I think it’s more like stepdad or stepmom rock,” Nee said.

Nodell said during the musical writing process, she uses classic rock as inspiration, including bands such as The Beatles and The Monkees. She also said she likes writing songs because it offers a way for her to express different moods.

“I like writing things and then being able to share them with people because I don’t always speak the way I write,” Nodell said. “I’m very jokey in real life, but when I write songs, it offers an avenue for me to also be jokey [with songs]. I really like writing silly songs. I think that’s so fun and important… I can kind of sneak in some other personalities of mine.”

Guitarist James Russin said he uses music anywhere from the late ‘80s to the early 2000s as inspiration.

“If I were to contribute anything to the sound, it would probably be taking Kristen’s more classic rock approach to songwriting and giving it a somewhat more modern sound,” Russin (senior-film production and physics) said.

The band was formed after the Penn State magazine KLIO wrote a story about Nodell’s solo music.

“I mentioned that I really wanted to start a band. I wanted to start a girl band, but that didn’t happen,” Nodell said. “James messaged me. James, Liam and I all did film together. We were in the same program. I knew [bassist] Julie because we both did comedy together… Julie and I would write comedy songs for sketches and stuff.”

Although they are called Women’s National Hockey League, none of the members actually play hockey, Russin said.

“[The band name] comes from Kristen wanting to start a girl band, and my Canadian parents,” Russin said.

Additionally, Nee said he enjoys playing live music because it’s stress-relieving.

“It's like a catharsis for me. When I'm playing the drums, it's sort of like therapy in a way,” Nee said. “I kind of lose myself when I play the drums. It’s just something that I know I can always do, and it’s gonna give me that serotonin boost I need. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about.”

Bassist Julie Larsen said she enjoys playing music because she likes playing with others.

“It’s good times. It’s just a good time to play with people that you love, and it’s fun to jam together,” Larsen said. “Playing bass by myself is never going to be as fun as playing bass with a bunch of people because who wants to hear a bunch of bass? Playing bass with other people and having us all play off of each other makes it really fun.”

The band members are close friends, and they “just want to have fun,” Nodell said.

“We’re doing this because we love it,” Russin said. “We don’t have any expectations for the future. Just [to] keep going as long as it’s a good time… We’re kind of like if the minions became people.”

Since Larsen and Nee live in Brooklyn, the band members practice separately and then come together for shows.

Even though the band formed in 2019, the members didn’t get the opportunity to play many house shows because of the coronavirus, but they did play some virtual shows, Nodell said.

Women’s National Hockey League currently has an EP and a single available on Spotify.

