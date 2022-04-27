New Student Orientation is a chance for prospective students to learn the ins and outs of Penn State. With this preliminary step into the college world comes a lot of introductions and, of course, icebreakers.

Ice breakers are conversation starters that students will never escape. It’s no surprise that during NSO, students will encounter these classics:

1. What is your name?

2. Where are you from?

3. What is your major?

4. Why did you choose Penn State?

These trusty four are necessary for obvious reasons, as they allow students to get to know one another and hopefully be the start of a few friendships.

But there are usually a few extra icebreakers that are tacked on at the end that are supposed to be more entertaining for the students but are either a hit or miss.

Some of the “misses” would have to be the questions about a person’s favorites.

1. Favorite food?

2. Favorite song?

3. Favorite movie?

4. Favorite animal?

There is just nothing juicy with these questions that really tell a person apart from another. In fact, during my time at the Collegian, there were a lot of fun icebreakers at all of our meetings that I’ll share, along with some I’ve come up with on my own.

1. Favorite type of potato?

I know I just stated that favorites are “misses,” but I love this question because I have never met one person who can’t stand potatoes.

Not only that but a potato can be cooked in so many different ways; it’s such an interesting topic of conversation.

2. What is the name of your car if you have one?

I love this question because of the pure fact that I think everyone has secretly named their car, but no one really uses the name.

Don’t deny it — my car is named Fabio.

3. Were you allowed to watch SpongeBob as a kid, why or why not?

This question was actually an icebreaker from one of my meetings, and I thought it was so funny.

SpongeBob is one of the only childhood shows that kids were allowed to watch or some parents were strictly against. It also just tells a lot about a person.

4. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

At this age and time, I feel like this icebreaker is really fun, especially after students introduced themselves and their current major.

Students’ goals in life have obviously changed through the years and drastically from their first aspiration, so it’s always fun to learn about a person’s first and current goals.

5. Would you rather travel to the future or past?

This is a classic question that can always tell a lot about a person, especially if they choose one of the infamous decades between the ‘70s and ’90s.

I guarantee you will always come across a person who says they want to see themselves as a baby.

6. What is your most used emoji❓

In this technological world, this question is an obvious one. I personally use an extreme amount of emojis in ✨every sentence✨ so I think this is a relevant question.

7. What is one item you would bring to a deserted island?

This question can easily become a “miss” when someone in the group answers that they would bring a boat. Where’s the fun in that?

8. What’s the most embarrassing fashion trend you used to wear?

Last but not least, this one is definitely a great conversation starter because there will be more than one person in the group who relates to the fashion trend you admit to have worn.

Conclusion

NSO is a time for incoming freshmen to meet new people and potentially make lifelong friends. There’s no escaping awkward ice breaker questions from orientation leaders, so hopefully they pick the right ones.

