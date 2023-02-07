Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session.

The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State College resident Hannah Soden.

Soden said she attended the workshop to "reconnect" with her love for poetry from her adolescence. She said Stewart taught her to "dig deeper" and use this deep thinking to guide her writing.

One of the exercises was about working with metaphors, according to Soden.

"We started with a color, and then we would have to say what that color represented," she said. "Mine was yellow, so there’s sunshine and warmth."

Soden said Stewart is "great" and said she saw Stewart perform while she was an undergraduate student at Elizabethtown College.

After the workshop, Stewart performed a few of her poems in the HUB 008 Lounge and invited members of the audience to ask questions.

Stewart told audience members that she started writing poetry while her parents were going through a divorce as she was growing up.

She said her parents sent her to a psychiatrist, who suggested she start journaling. According to Stewart, this practice turned into poetry.

Kyeila Aziz said she immediately registered for the event after seeing an advertisement in the HUB because she’s been a fan of Stewart since her freshman year of high school.

Aziz (freshman-psychology) said Stewart’s poem "Fear" described everything she’s been feeling.

“One thing that really touched me about the poem was the fact that she was really open about it,” she said. “It's easy to be afraid, but it's not easy to talk about it.”

Meriam Adomako and Annabelle Smarth said they saw Stewart perform at Penn State Altoona on the exact same day last year.

Smarth (junior-biobehavioral health) said the last event was “more intimate” as she and attendees went out to dinner afterward, and Adomako (junior-biobehavioral health) added that Stewart gave out some of her books for free at the previous event.

Adomako said Stewart’s books “BloodFresh” and “Home.Girl.Hood.” are “amazing."

“I just love how she can share everything she’s been through with other people to help them,” Adomako said, explaining that Stewart's words "touched" her and made her reflect on her own experiences.

Smarth said she has a lot in common with Stewart because they are both queer Caribbean women.

“She did a multitude of poems that were all amazing and moving,” she said. “It changed my perspective on how I view the world and how I view myself.”

According to Stewart, one of her college professors told her she would "never become a writer” and suggested that she pursue a different profession.

She said this “motivated" her because she wanted to prove to herself that she was capable of being a successful poet.

Stewart said she is “proud" of herself for becoming a full-time artist and being able to pay off all of her student loans through this career.

To any aspiring writers in the audience, Stewart suggested they should “read more than they write.”

