One of the best ways to lower your carbon footprint is to eat less meat, but that doesn’t mean you need to go completely vegetarian or vegan.

A trend called “Meatless Monday” encourages people to eliminate meat from their diets one day a week.

Partaking in this movement can help you expand your plant-based palate, eat healthier and lower the amount of animal products you consume.

Here are some of my favorite restaurants for vegetarian and vegan options in downtown State College that are healthy, affordable and most importantly, delicious.

El Jefe’s Taqueria

El Jefe’s opened last year and has since become one of my favorite restaurants in State College. Seriously, you don’t want to know how much money I spend there (and neither do I).

While El Jefe’s offers a lot of meat on its menu, it’s also easy to make a flavorful and filling plant-based meal.

My go-to meatless order at El Jefe’s is Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, cabbage, pickled onions, guacamole and pico de gallo. While I typically get a Mexican bowl, I’ve found this combination also works well as a burrito or as an order of tacos.

If you find that eating vegetarian isn’t filling enough, get an order of chips and guacamole on the side — avocado is filled with good fats.

MORE CONTENT

My top-10 favorite chill study songs for Penn State finals week | Blog My Spotify account is my biggest pride and joy. I have a playlist for every possible mood I …

Snap Custom Pizza

Pizza is one of the most indulgent and easily acquired vegetarian options out there — and Snap is arguably the best pizza in downtown State College (I said what I said.)

Unlike many pizza restaurants, Snap also offers a plant-based cheese, which can elevate your meatless dinner into a completely vegan dinner.

While I found the flavor of the dairy-free cheese to be a little underwhelming and lacking in the usual tang natural cheese has, it wasn’t bad at all. As far as texture goes, it was exactly like regular cheese in that it was perfectly melted and creamy.

For sauce, you can never go wrong with a classic marinara or basil pesto, but you can also jazz things up with the roasted garlic base.

And for toppings, the sky’s the limit with the amount of fresh vegetables, herbs and dressings offered — but I personally love a combination of mushrooms, tomatoes, arugula, basil and truffle oil.

Roots Natural Kitchen

I recently reviewed Roots for its new “Camden Bowl,” but I’ve since returned to sample other offerings.

I’ve since found the restaurant is perfect for natural, whole foods served in generous portions. What’s even better is that most of its menu is vegetarian — the only meat offered is grilled chicken.

My favorite combo is as follows: a base of Roots rice and Arcadian mix piled high with black beans, tomatoes, avocado, pickled onions and pita chips, and topped with grilled mushrooms.

Top things off with a lightly sweetened iced tea, and you’ve got a perfect plant-based lunch.

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

Webster’s offerings are perfect for breakfast or lunch and come with amusing literary-themed names such as “Great Expectations,” “Breakfast of Champions” and “Brave New World.”

This cafe also boasts an impressive array of hot and iced beverages. With a rotating selection of freshly brewed organic coffees and over 80 kinds of tea, you’ll never run out of options — but my personal favorite is a hot chai latte with honey.

Before the pandemic hit, Webster’s served a killer vegan brunch every Sunday. I’m still eagerly waiting for this to come back, but for the time being, you can pick up a homemade vegan dinner each Wednesday evening for just $10.