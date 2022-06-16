Summer in State College has certainly begun, and if air conditioning and popsicles aren’t cooling you down, don’t worry — The Daily Collegian has your back with a list of places to swim around town.

First up are our very own campus swimming locations.

Penn State boasts three aquatic locations on campus: the indoor and outdoor pool at McCoy Natatorium and the indoor pool at the White Building.

Both indoor pools are closed for the summer but are normally open during the fall and spring semesters for students to use.

McCoy Natatorium

The outdoor McCoy Natatorium pool, however, is open every weekday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for informal recreation. On Saturdays, the hours move from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Sunday, the hours extend to 5 p.m.

The pool is also open from 5-7 p.m on weekdays.

Be sure to check the Student Affairs website for pool guidelines and to scan the aquatic pool schedule each week since the hours are subject to change.

Whipple Dam State Park

Next up is Whipple Dam State Park, which can be found just south of State College.

Whipple Dam has a park, lake and beach stretching 256 acres, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The park can also be used for picnicking, swimming, boating and fishing.

Whipple Dam is approximately 25 minutes away from campus. The park is open every day of the year, and hours for the beach and other areas are available by calling the Greenwood Furnace State Park office.

William L. Welch Community Pool

Moving back into the borough, the William L. Welch Community Pool — located on Westerly Parkway — is open for its summer season.

According to the Centre Region Parks and Recreation website, Welch hosts two public swimming pools with features such as spray pads, diving boards, slides and a climbing wall.

The daily admission for residents ages 3-10 and 65 and older is $8. For residents ages 11-64, the rate is $10.

After 5 p.m., all residents ages 3 and up must pay $5.

The daily admission for non-residents ages 3-10 and 65 and older is $10. For non-residents ages 11-64, the rate is $12.

After 5 p.m., the rate for all non-residents ages 3 and up must pay $7.

Registration for season passes and community swimming programs are available on the Centre Region Parks and Recreation website.

Colyer Lake

A bit farther but still in Centre County is Colyer Lake — approximately a 20-minute drive from campus.

The lake, according to AllTrails, has a looping trail that takes about 54 minutes to complete.

Visitors can fish, boat, swim or paddleboard in the lake or hike and walk around the natural area.

The 77-acre location is maintained by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for public fishing and boating, according to the commission’s website.

Bald Eagle State Park

Last but not least on the list is Bald Eagle State Park, about 30 minutes northeast of Penn State by car.

Bald Eagle State Park is home to a 1,730-acre lake that wraps around Bald Eagle Mountain and is open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset, according to DCNR’s website.

Along with the lake, the park has two campgrounds, a beach, forests, fields and wetlands.

Activities at Bald Eagle State Park don’t just include swimming in the lake. Visitors can hike, picnic, boat, fish and camp at the park overnight.

Take a dip, dive in and enjoy the water before fall freezes.

