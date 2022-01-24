The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced Monday pianist Gilbert Kalish will perform in the next virtual episode of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Front Row: National."

Kalish is a Grammy Award-winning pianist, who has over 100 recordings of contemporary and classical piano, according to CPA's release.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han proposed the “Front Row” series, and a conversation between Finckel, Han and Kalish will follow the event.

The free event will be available to stream beginning at noon on Feb. 14 until noon on Feb. 18, the release said.

Registration is required, and those interested can sign up here.

The event will commence CPA's “Up Close and Virtual” 2022 season, the release said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT