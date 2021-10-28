American Jazz pianist Christian Sands performed on the stage of Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium Wednesday evening, delivering a live concert with bassist Russell Hall and drummer Clarence Penn.

The event was organized by The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State.

Sands, who emerged wearing a blue suit, played many of his original compositions during the concert, which went on from 7-9:30 p.m.

Sands explained the meaning of one of his original compositions, “Crash,” which he played at the concert. He grew up in New Haven, Connecticut and said the song was inspired by water's power and tranquility because he has always been around it.

“Be Water,” Sands' third album for Mack Avenue Music Group, was released in 2020. The pianist said the title of the album was taken from his early idol, martial arts master and movie star Bruce Lee.

Sands also performed some of the songs from this album with the bassist and the drummer.

Student Bella Scotti said this was her first time seeing Christian Sands in concert, and she said she thought the concert was an interesting fusion of electronics.

“I think it is very important to be exposed to different kinds of music even though my family has a strong jazz background,” Scotti (senior-music) said. “Jazz is not my comfort zone, but I want to listen to more jazz artists that I have never heard of so that I can incorporate some of it into my own performance.”

Kieran Gresko said it was an amazing experience to listen to Sands with his caliber of skill in jazz music.

“As a music major, it is great to hear people doing what I do,” Gresko (freshman-music education) said. “It was a really good time, and I don’t regret it. I’m very happy to come and listen to the concert.”

