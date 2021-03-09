Though he is a college dropout himself, Pete Davidson offered Penn State students advice on college, comedy and snacks during a Student Programming Association Q&A session late Tuesday evening.

For the event — which was free for Penn State students — Davidson was joined by Saturday Night Live co-star Alex Moffat. The duo previously performed at Penn State through SPA on April 19, 2017 at Eisenhower Auditorium.

Davidson is most well-known for his appearances on SNL as "Chad," an apathetic young man oblivious to the emotions of others, among other acts.

In addition to performing regularly on SNL, Davidson made recent appearances in films like “The King of Staten Island” and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad.”

Students were invited to ask questions prior to the event — which ranged from light-hearted, comical questions like “favorite Pop-tart Flavor” or more serious questions about Davidson’s career.

Davidson said the start of his career was largely thanks to fellow comedian Amy Schumer, who he met while filming the 2015 film “Trainwreck.”

“I owe Amy Schumer my career, pretty much,” Davidson said.

He said he also met comedian Bill Hader, who recommended that Davidson meet with SNL’s creator, Lorne Michaels. This paved the way for Davidson to audition for the show.

“There’s nobody in the room, so you’re just ripping through jokes,” Davidson said. “I thought it went terrible.”

Davidson later discussed his popular SNL character “Chad" and expressed surprise at the character’s popularity.

“First of all, I can’t believe we’ve done 10 [sketches],” Davidson said. “It’s insane. It’s like it’s my only character.”

Davidson said he remembers his appearances with Adam Sandler and with John Mulaney the best, the latter of which was for a parody of the slasher film franchise “Scream.”

Before dropping out to become a comedian, Davidson briefly attended St. Francis College in New York.

He gave advice for freshmen who are nervous about starting school.

“Just be yourself...and don’t be a different version of yourself [to make friends],” Davidson said, “because it’s exhausting to keep up.”

Davidson also discussed the best way for upcoming comedians to break into the industry, stating that hopeful comedians should start networking and growing with other people.

“I started going to open mics to network with people, and unfortunately, that’s half the job,” Davidson said. “It’s kind of like clubbing.”

Additionally, Davidson said comedians should expect to bomb their shows occasionally, that not all audiences will react the same way to certain sets.

Moffat echoed this statement, recalling a time where an SNL audience was not exactly amused at the comedy.

“If it’s a musical guest whose fanbase skews young, or someone who camps out for a week to see BTS or something, they’re not there for the comedy,” Moffat said. “They’re there to scream at their outfit.”

Davidson recalled a moment where he bombed a private stand-up show following an appearance on the “Roast of Justin Bieber.”

“I did this weird thing in Vegas for this firm,” Davidson said. “Someone yells out for me to ‘Do the roast stuff,’ so I started picking on their friends. After about five minutes, I start running out of stuff, so I start [roasting] on the event, ... and the guy who booked me comes up and unplugs my mic.”

Near the end of the event, Davidson encouraged students to continue wearing masks and to proceed with college life safely.

“Bag it up,” Davidson said. “Wear a mask and do good so we can all get back to work and be as normal as possible.”

Moffat couldn’t resist asking one more question about Davidson’s favorite “late-night munchie,” the latter of whom struggling to recall the name of his favorite “hot pretzels.”

After making a ruckus, Davidson’s mother and dog Zoom bombed the Q&A, delivering a care package of the legendary “Super Pretzels” he loved to eat.

“Super pretzels! They’re f---ing awesome.”

