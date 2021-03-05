The passion for performance, whether it be in the form of acting, dancing, playing an instrument or presenting a comedy routine, can be not only a hobby but a meaningful creative outlet.

The inability to perform in person during the pandemic has impacted many Penn State performers’ mental health.

Jacob Malizio, a member of the Penn State Thespian Society, said he performed in a few virtual shows, but the energy from a filled theater cannot be replicated over Zoom.

“It's definitely taken a big toll on my mental health,” Malizio (freshman-theater studies and public relations) said. “Performing is my passion — it's my lifeblood — and I haven't been on a stage performing live since last February.”

Also missing the feeling of performing in front of a live audience, Kaitlyn Hammerschmidt, a dancer for Orchesis Dance Company, said she always gained confidence by seeing the engagement of the crowd and her supporters.

“Dance is very much an activity where you reciprocate [the audience’s] energy, so if they're having a good time, that makes you feel even better,” Hammerschmidt (senior-economics) said. “Just staring at a camera lens, you don't quite get that same effect.”

For Evelyn Fonseca-Beltran, a Derby comedian, the reactions from an audience are critical to her confidence on stage.

“One of the major things that has affected us is that we don't have that confidence booster,” Fonseca-Beltran (junior-telecommunications) said. “The laughs are very important.”

As the “funny friend” growing up, Fonseca-Beltran said she often turned to comedy as a way to fit in and cope with problems.

“Comedy was more of a coping mechanism for me, especially being a woman of color,” Fonseca-Beltran said. “When I made that connection between comedy and how much it helped my mental health, I just went full throttle and just started doing it as much as I could.”

Tejaswi Vemulapati, a jazz pianist, finds it exciting to perform in front of people and misses that aspect of his passion. He said the most difficult aspect of the pandemic has been finding places to safely play with other musicians.

“In terms of mental health, it's more important being able to perform with other musicians,” Vemulapati (freshman-computer science) said. “It was a lot easier to get together with my friends last semester before they imposed restrictions.”

Music has been a creative outlet for Vemulapati and also allowed him to find his closest friends on campus.

Malizio said it has been hard to create a strong bond between his castmates in a socially distant year, but joining clubs like Thespians has helped him get through it.

“Joining all these clubs has helped me find people that share the same interests as me,” Malizio said. “I'm really looking forward to getting back into the rehearsal room and making those connections and making those memories.”

Hammerschmidt said she and her dance team have learned some choreography together over Zoom, which she said has been a nice way to see her friends again. But, she said it’s been different not dancing together.

To keep her spirits up and continue her passion for dance, Hammerschmidt said she finds it helpful to add some movement to her daily routine.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I think sometimes, putting on music and dancing by yourself — whether you're making dinner or if you're just cleaning your room — [helps],” Hammerschmidt said.

Hammerschmidt also said she advises everyone to keep physically moving, which can also help to mentally get through the pandemic.

“Don't quit just because the circumstances are how they are,” Hammerschmidt said. “Dance is something that doesn't stop just because we can't all be together.”

While Fonseca-Beltran said she loves making people laugh, her main goal is to express herself through her comedy routines.

“I try to do it for myself and not really think, ‘Oh, I'm doing this to make other people laugh,’” Fonseca-Beltran said. “I'm doing this because I think it's funny and because I want to perform and act the way that I want to.”

Fonseca-Beltran said she wants all performers to remember to do what’s best for them during this unusual year.

“Sometimes [performing] might feel like a chore to do, especially during such a heartbreaking time. But, more than anything, just find a way to express yourself.”