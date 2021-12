The Student Programming Association at Penn State announced Friday it will host SPA Day on Jan. 14 in the HUB-Robeson Center.

SPA Day will take place all day in the HUB, featuring events from the Concerts, Lectures, Noontime, Edventures and Special Events committees.

In a tweet, SPA said it will announce more updates about the all-day event "so soon."

