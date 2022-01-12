Penn State's Student Programming Association announced its annual SPA Day on Friday will culminate with a free concert by singer-songwriter Dominic Fike.
Fike's performance will take place at 8 p.m. inside the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall, according to a SPA release.
Fike is most known for his beachy sound and his hits “Chicken Tenders,” “Vampire” and “Good Game."
Students interested in attending the concert will need to show a valid Penn State ID to acquire a free ticket from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at SPA’s table on the first floor of the HUB.
The rest of SPA Day will begin at 11 a.m. with a "pot your own lucky bamboo" event, Do-It-Yourself herbarium kits, stuff your own stuffed animals, and a photo booth, the release said. These events will take place at the HUB Main Lounge Tables, located on the first floor of the HUB at the Pollock Road entrance until 3 p.m.
SPA’s first Noontime concert of the semester will begin at noon, with THUY performing in HUB 008. THUY is a Los Angeles based singer-songwriter who has made a name for herself in the world of Pop and R&B, amassing over 75 million streams globally.
