Dances of My Land

Dancers perform different dance traditions from regions of India during Dances of My Land at the Flex Theater in the Hub-Robeson Center on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The event was hosted by the Society for Indian Music and Arts as well as Nritya.

 Caitlin Lee

The Society for Indian Music and Arts announced that the Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival will occur in person for the first time in three years after a pandemic hiatus, according to a release. 

The festival is in the Flex Theater inside the HUB-Robeson Center on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post, and will feature recitals with Pt. Arun Dravid, Spilling Ink, Vid. Ananya Ashok and SIMA Qawwali.

Tickets are on sale now for $4 for Penn State students, according to the post, and $4.99 for general admission.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags