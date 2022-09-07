The Society for Indian Music and Arts announced that the Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival will occur in person for the first time in three years after a pandemic hiatus, according to a release.
The festival is in the Flex Theater inside the HUB-Robeson Center on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post, and will feature recitals with Pt. Arun Dravid, Spilling Ink, Vid. Ananya Ashok and SIMA Qawwali.
Tickets are on sale now for $4 for Penn State students, according to the post, and $4.99 for general admission.
