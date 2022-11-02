Penn State's No Refund Theatre returns to 111 Forum Building this week with a production of the "Rocky Horror Show."

The group’s take on the Richard O’Brien musical features 13 cast members — but audience members are also encouraged to participate in the show and dress up, according to co-director Sam Austin.

Austin (senior-film production) said the "Rocky Horror Show" is "one of the best" shows No Refund Theatre has ever produced.

"It's been a blast," she said. "I have pretty much no complaints."

Austin, who is also the president of the organization, said being a part of the group is "so fun."

"It's so lowkey, and we still put on really good shows," she said.

Co-director Lauren Bauer said she was "emotional" going into technical week for the group's seventh show of the semester.

"It's been an incredible experience," Bauer (senior-communication arts and sciences) said. "I have loved every second of this show. I'm trying to savor every single moment."

She said that even though the show is a "cult classic" with "iconic" characters, the cast has adapted it to make it "unique."

"They have completely taken every single role and made it into their own, and it’s its own thing now," Bauer said.

Sidney Wolf played the character Rocky, which she said was "the craziest thing I have ever done."

"This is a traditionally male role, so being able to make it female has been pretty cool," Wolf (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

"Rocky Horror Show" is the second production Wolf has done with the group. According to Wolf, working with NRT is her "favorite thing to do."

"The cast is so much fun, and everybody's great, and it's just a great environment to be expressive and try new things," Wolf said.

Ethan White played Brad Majors — a role he said was "easy," as it was similar to his roles in the other six shows he has done with NRT.

"It was really fun," White (senior-biomedical engineering) said. "You never think it's going to come together really good, but it came together really, really good. I think it's going to be a great show."

Although White said he was nervous going into technical week, "the Band-Aid was off" after the first night — and the cast is now "ready to go and have an audience."

Muggs Leone played the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and even though he's done "at least half a dozen shows" with NRT, he said he enjoyed this one because it "lends itself to doing what you want and having fun and throwing in things."

Leone (junior-psychology,) who is also the treasurer of the organization, said he found it "interesting" to play the part of a "queer icon" that many audience members may already know.

"It's been really fun to kind of play around with that and kind of create my own version," he said. "I think we've all done a great job at kind of making this NRT's version of Rocky Horror."

NRT's production of the "Rocky Horror Show" will run Nov. 3-5 in 111 Forum. Shows begin at 8 p.m., and tickets are free.

