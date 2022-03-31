No Refund Theatre brought the nostalgic board game “Clue” to life in the Forum Building on Wednesday night.

NRT is a Penn State organization that puts on about 10 shows a semester for free on campus.

“Clue: On Stage” is a story about six strangers who were invited to a dinner party by an unknown host. This classic consists of quirky false names, comedy and above all, a murder mystery.

The cast members and the director, Alison Shifflett, truly encapsulated the ageless story.

“This is actually my directing debut,” Shifflett (junior-hospitality management) said. “I’ve assistant directed a lot before, but this was the first one that was solely mine.”

The play began with thunder and rain. Then the french maid Yvette, played by Austin Brown, entered and turned on the television. Next entered Wadsworth the butler, played by Connor DiBella, followed by the cook, played by Tori Gamel.

“Let the games begin,” the character Wadsworth said.

One by one, each of the characters with timeless aliases entered the stage: Colonel Mustard, Mr. White, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet.

The cast was able to express the anxiety and confusion of the infamous characters as they tried to understand the mysterious invitations, the anonymous host and the purpose of the specifically assigned “lethal weapons.”

DiBella (senior-media studies) has been in NRT since his freshman year.

“It’s bittersweet. I wouldn't want to go out in a different show,” DiBella said. "I’ve had such a fun time with all these people, and it is a really fun show."

The cast brought the room to life by interacting with the audience through their jokes and running through the stairs of the Forum Building.

“We just took creative liberties,” Shifflett said.

Lindsey Sabo, who plays Mrs. Peacock, said she loves how energetic her character is.

“I feel like [Shifflett] knows the kind of energy that I can portray. I just love being fun,” Sabo (freshman-environmental research and German) said.

Sabo also said it's her first year participating in NRT, and she loves it.

“I saw some of their shows, and I think they are so fun,” Sabo said. "And I decided that I wanted to join. I just auditioned on a whim, and here I am."

The cast will perform “Clue: On Stage” at 8 p.m. every night through Saturday and will have everyone wondering, “whodunnit?”

“I know a lot of the cast members didn’t know each other well,” Shifflett said. But she said they have grown very close and are like a family now.

