No Refund Theatre had conversations about art in its first show of the fall semester, “Red,” in the Forum Building on Wednesday night.

NRT is a Penn State organization that puts on about 10 shows a semester for free on campus.

The performance of Red, which will occur Sept. 8-10 at 8 p.m. in 111 Forum Building, is directed by student Sam Fremin.

This show features Nikolai Korbich (senior-english) as artist Mark Rothko and Sam Austin (junior-film) as Rothko’s apprentice, Ken, according to NRT.

Red is a play by American writer John Logan about abstract painter Rothko originally produced in 2009. The original production won the the most awards at the 2010 Tony Awards.

The plot is set in Rothko's New York studio in 1958-59. It contains conversations about theories of art and dialogue between artist and assistant.

"There’s this whole theme in the show that’s about collaboration with artists,” Ally Setliff, assistant director said when talking about the plot of the show.

After watching the show, it is filled with dialogue back and forth between the two characters.

Rothko gives orders to Ken until Ken starts questioning Rothko's current abstract project for a restaurant. Rothko said that he will make the restaurant "a temple," with his art.

"I think it's sort of romantic how you equate black with death," Ken said to Rothko when addressing Rothko's art for the restaurant.

Ultimately, the artist decides that his work is too good for the restaurant, and decided to return the money to get the paintings back.

Setliff said that Korbich and Austin were cast at the end of the last spring semester for the show's two characters.

“We came back to school and kind of hit the ground running," Setliff said. "It was about three weeks total of rehearsal time.”

Assistant director and student Haley Weber (sophomore-film) said that she is inspired by the theme of “Red” being such a “lively thing,” because it’s something that “really keeps you motivated and going in life."

In the play, Ken works as an assistant to Rothko in his art studio, and the dialogue between the two characters showcases the way “art lives,” according to Fremin (senior-digital and print journalism and political science), and that the conversations between the two characters are "inspiring."

Fremin said those conversations are the “core emotional point of the show.”

“Art is not a tool," Fremin said. "It’s more of a living, breathing thing that we interact with."

