Tucked away in the Forum Building comes No Refund Theatre’s production of “The Vagina Monologues,” a collection of narratives highlighting the lived experiences of several women and their bodies.

Featuring a cast of six students, the play portrays themes involving sexual discovery and repression, female genital mutilation, the power of reclamation, menstruation, birth, and sexual assault and rape.

Unabashedly exploring the intimate details of vaginas, the production uses these themes to draw upon humor and solemnity to transport audiences into worlds that are often too close to home for people to explore.

The play begins with a monologue done by the entire ensemble, opening the performance with the declarative statement, “We were worried about our vaginas.” From there, the play builds off of monologues inspired by the real experiences of numerous women, until finally reaching a climax unique to this production.

The free production will continue to show at 9 p.m. on Thursday and at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in 111 Forum Building.

Director of the production Lyndsey Carr said when she first experienced the script she was torn on the subject matter and originally felt uneasy about it. When it came time to propose shows for the fall season however, Carr (senior-political science) said she knew this was the show she wanted to propose.

“I always knew if I would direct a show for this club it would be ‘The Vagina Monologues,'” Carr said. “When I first read the show, I was a little bit uncomfortable by it, and I consider myself a very feminist person. I asked myself, 'Why does this show make me feel uncomfortable?'... I think it shouldn’t be taboo to talk about this stuff.”

The first draft of the play was written in 1996 by Eve Ensler and has since experienced a plethora of adaptations. Reworks, additions, removals — the play continues to adapt and evolve to the conditions of the world around it.

NRT’s edition features an original dialogue as part of the final act of the show, which discusses the rising rates of the university’s Timely Warnings and Penn State official’s responses to sexual violence on campus. This original addition to the script emphasizes how sexual assault and rape is overwhelmingly present at University Park and how there are numerous cases that go unreported on college campuses across the nation, according to Carr.

The revised edition of the play also documents in its final scene the real experiences of several students within the production who have experienced sexual assault and how Penn State handled their cases. The final moments of the play call out the university and demand tangible change at Penn State.

Carr said she wanted students to walk away from the play knowing that while not every story in the show may be the most relatable for college audiences, there are very real experiences of women at Penn State that people should hear and understand. She said she wants university officials to “stop treating victims of sexual assault like [they’re] collateral damage.”

“We wanted to show some of the darker sides of what happens at our university,” Carr said. “I felt it was an injustice to perform this without bringing it back home to Penn State and holding our administration a bit more accountable and calling them out in a public setting.”

With the fear that calling out top university officials, such as President Eric Barron, could result in negative repercussions for the students involved in the show, Carr said she believes there are more steps the university should be taking to not only address sexual assault at Penn State but also the way the university handles these cases and the help it provides survivors.

Having shared her own experience with sexual assault during a Penn State-sponsored study abroad program as part of the final scene in the show, Tori Gamel said she felt the university didn’t provide her adequate resources or help after she reported her case.

Enforcing the message of NRT’s addition to the show, Gamel (senior-anthropology) said she believes it is important to bring this issue to light in order to help push for change at Penn State.

“There’s been all this growth in the world, but not at Penn State,” Gamel said. “It seems Penn State is stuck in this bubble where things aren’t changing.”

Gamel said talking about her experience was nerve-wracking, but being given the opportunity to talk about it with other people in NRT was a therapeutic process. She said being able to share her experiences with other students in the show “made Penn State feel like a home again.”

In the future, Gamel said she wants to see Penn State be more productive in its response to sexual violence and provide better resources to victims.

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said via email Penn State remains an institution dedicated to combating sexual misconduct and violence. Powers reiterated the message sent by Damon Sims in a recent blog post, which is also addressed in the show.

Powers said the university offers a range of prevention and support efforts, including a guide for new students on navigating personal safety and responsibility, a free community education program about sexual assault and awareness offered by University Police, safe walks and prevention, and awareness education offered by several groups on campus.

Powers said President Barron will also hold a town hall for the Penn State community on Nov. 8, which will provide more information on resources, university leadership's commitment to ending "sexual misconduct," and "give answers to many vexing questions that students may have as well as give voice to frustrations and concerns that can be addressed."

Students are able to “report misconduct via phone or online to the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, as well as to police or anonymously,” Powers said. Students are also offered counseling and advocacy services via the Gender Equity Center, where students can also receive help in the reporting process.

While the university urges everybody to report “misconduct,” Powers said the university understands the process is different for every person and it is not always an easy decision to make.

“However, when it comes down to it, the only person responsible for a sexual assault or rape is the perpetrator,” Powers said. “Students that are found responsible for these offenses, face a range of sanctions, up to and including expulsion.”

One of three assistant directors for the show, Natalie Sites said this is the first time she has gotten involved in a NRT production. Studying in a predominantly male field, Sites (senior-aerospace engineering) said she often doesn’t have the opportunity to talk openly about femininity in her classes like her male peers talk openly about their masculinity.

Sites said producing this show at Penn State right now is a critical step in bringing awareness to the sheer number of sexual assaults that happen on and off campus.

“In a predominantly male-centered major, it's hard to find a group of women who are willing to express their femininity,” Sites said. “I never realized the depth of which sexual assault happens here at Penn State… You can’t sweep these things under the rug.”

When the list of proposed shows came out, Ava Pennington said she was ecstatic about the idea of being involved in the show and immediately went searching for the perfect audition piece.

The play, being a mix of comedic and meaningful monologues, comes together in a culmination of topics that are often not talked about openly, Pennington (senior-psychology) said.

With the messages in the show, Pennington said she wants audiences to walk away with a better understanding of female empowerment.

“Women shouldn’t accept anything less — they should know their worth, especially with men and sexual experiences,” Pennington said. “Women should get what they deserve because they deserve everything.”

As her first time participating in an acting role within NRT, Olivia Black said the show requires a legion of strong voices willing to stand up and speak out about the various topics in the show.

With themes that are sometimes deemed controversial or taboo, Black (junior-communications sciences and disorders) said every person involved with the “The Vagina Monologues” had to be “upfront and frank” from the get-go.

She said ultimately the show was a rewarding experience that gave her the chance to grow as a person and give others a chance to better understand the show’s message of feminine power.

While the show highlights a wide range of women’s experiences with their vaginas, Carr said she wants to emphasize that the show does not highlight the experiences of all people who have vaginas.

“It's important for college students to be aware of these things,” Black said. “This show starts a lot of conversations, it covers a broad variety of topics... It is definitely a conversation that a lot of people don’t know how to start, so coming to this show and seeing it and being able to talk about it after is kind of a way to warm people up to that.”

