“No men, no meat, all manners.”

That’s the motto of the eccentric and hysteric women’s society featured in No Refund Theatre’s latest spring production of “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.”

Get ready to have a “blast” with this comedic period piece set during the 1950s, an era of atomic threats and Cold War but also delicious baked egg cuisine.

The idyllic cast of characters that make up this rambunctious play, written by Andrew Hobgood and Evan Linder, can be seen now through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in 111 Forum Building. As per NRT tradition, the show is free of cost.

Recent Penn State graduate and the play’s director Katie Smith discovered the show while searching through her high school drama teacher’s collection of scripts, and she’s been “obsessed” with it ever since.

Smith, who graduated with degrees in psychology and Spanish in fall 2021, said she proposed the show when she was a student and knew she had to come back to direct it.

“When I was closeted, when I was like 15 years old, I was scouring the internet for all sorts of media I could find with gay women in it,” Smith said. “I saw this, and I was like ‘that’s f—ing hilarious, the name of that is just so funny.’ It was so hard finding comedic representation with gay women.”

Preparing for the show since November when the cast was announced, Smith said a main priority was creating an environment where everyone involved could have an enjoyable experience.

During her time working on the show, Smith said she wanted to especially draw back on her experiences as a closeted teenager and the queer representation she initially found when she was younger, especially with some of the “problems” or topics within the media, and find a way to make it satirical.

The play follows a group of five “widowed” women who have come together for an annual quiche breakfast meeting of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein, where only the most delectable and tantalizing quiche can come out on top.

As a special treat, the audience is also included in the plot of this play, with name tags handed out by the actors at the beginning for viewers to don. The audience quickly takes on new identities and becomes part of the sisterhood of quiche-loving widows.

Throughout the story, the Stepford-esque characters tackle topics like nuclear fallout, coming out, self-discovery, identity and of course, perhaps the most important aspect of the show, eggs.

“God bless the egg,” one of the actors chants before the cast dives into a frenzy over the splendor of the mighty quiche before them.

As her first full-time collegiate show, Perry Drugan said the show is one of her favorites she has been a part of. Drugan (freshman-marketing), who plays Dale, the youngest widow, said her character is innocent and naive, while also showing an eventual sense of immense pride in her identity as a lesbian.

With the constant struggles presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Drugan said she relates the atomic blast that interrupts the characters quiche breakfast to the pandemic. Drugan said the play made her realize how the pandemic has upended people’s lives and how people continue to persevere through it.

Assistant Director Ella Bradner said going into the show, there was a need for a cast of five women who were absolute “powerhouses.” Bradner (sophomore-secondary English education) said that need was certainly fulfilled with the show’s cast.

Though this comedic play includes queer representation, Bradner said the focus of the show isn’t simply on the character’s sexual orientations. She said there are both deeper and lighthearted topics that make up the lives of the women in the play, and their identity’s can’t be simplified to being lesbians.

“It’s not often you see a show that’s not just about them being gay,” Bradner said. “They’re struggling with other problems too… You don’t often see representation of queer women who are allowed to be women — I think that’s a strong message in this show.”

The matriarchal leader of the women’s society and devoted believer in the power of the egg, Lulie is portrayed as the fearless, though sometimes questionable president of the society. The character is played by Marley Bradner, sister to the show’s assistant director.

As her final production at Penn State, Marley said from the moment she heard the title of the show, she was captivated to get involved. She said this performance is the first time she has done a “true comedy.”

Part of the process of creating the show was breaking down every part of each character, ultimately getting to the root of what makes each woman unique. Marley said Lulie is in essence the female equivalent of Michael Scott, the infamous manager in “The Office.”

Even outside of the rehearsal space, Marley said the cast was able to bond with each other by staying in character and having fun along the way. She said being able to finish her collegiate theatre experience with this show has been an emotional, yet fulfilling experience.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better show to end with,” Marley said. “I just had so much fun with this character…I might not perform again, and I’m sort of embracing it.”

Drugan said bonding with her cast and crew mates opened the doors for an environment that allowed her to feel comfortable doing things she hasn’t done before.

She said she hopes audiences take away this humorous tale of five lesbians who simply love eating quiche, but whose plans are quickly dissolved due to an atomic explosion.

“I’m hoping the audience finds it hilarious — that’s the goal,” Drugan said. “In times such as this where things are taken so seriously and there’s so much going on in the world, it’s just a good time to come and have a good laugh.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT