Penn State’s No Refund Theatre brings drama and diversity to the stage with one-act plays “The Audition” and “The Actor’s Nightmare.” From satire to full-body acting, the NRT cast highlights what it’s like to be human.

“I think this is kind of a different show in what might typically be done,” Director Muggs Leone said. “They are technically two unrelated one-acts” put together.

Leone (sophomore-psychology) said he originally found “The Actor’s Nightmare” in a collection of scripts he bought — and afterward “spent a lot of late nights” finding another one-act play to pair with it.

“The first act shows how people have layers and how they may be hiding elements of themselves,” Leone said, while Act 2 shows that others are “always going to have their own views of you, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re right.”

Leone advances upon his efforts to create a divergent show by integrating cast members throughout the audience. Observers will have their heads on a swivel — becoming immersed in the play as they watch characters file through the seats and aisles.

The small stage is made big — enveloping the whole room.

Joshua Sanville, who plays a mime in the play, said he must “focus on very specific physicality” to intrigue the audience and portray his character.

“I was in a show for NRT last semester, and I played the lead, so I had a bunch of scenes and lines,” Sanville (junior-secondary education) said. “Going from that to no lines and all movement was a big learning curve.”

Through movement, costume and lighting, the play delivers personability — even including the director himself and Stage Manager Sam Austin as characters.

“The experience with the cast has been great,” Austin (junior-film) said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”

With such a small cast, Leone made even the “background roles” come to the forefront — emphasizing the different perspectives of one character in particular: Sam Fremin.

“It’s funny for me to set up Act 1 as a squirrelly minor character,” Fremin (junior-political science and journalism) said, “then act unimpressed with everything going on around me for the entirety of Act 2.”

While Fremin portrays an insignificant tech guy at first, Leone said the second act revolves around Fremin and “what he saw in reality” — introspecting and interpreting the characters around him.

NRT weaves together two one-act plays, accentuating human nature and creating a “theatrically absurd” reality, Leone said.

“The message of the play is to see we are all real people,” Leone said. “It shows the stereotypes and exaggerations of real humans.”

NRT's performances of the two plays will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in 111 Forum.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Calidore String Quartet delivers 'whimsical' performance at Penn State’s Recital Hall After canceling a Penn State show due to the coronavirus in 2020, Calidore String Quartet pl…