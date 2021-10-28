On Thursday, Penn State's Korean International Organization held a club fundraiser event on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn themed on the recent Netflix hit “Squid Game.”

President of the organization Jong Hyun Chun said he was inspired to replicate the show because of its Korean origin and the show's popularity.

‘’'Squid Game' went viral, so we thought we have to do this [at] Penn State,’’ Chun (senior-information sciences and technology) said.

"I know like a lot of my American friends asked me about these squid games and so we decided to order our costumes online.” Chun said. “As soon as we got the costumes, we went to the HUB event center and then planned this event.”

The event replicated the show by incorporating revised versions of the different games played in the first season. The students were able to compete in challenges like Tug-of-War, the Midnight Fight, Dalgona Candy, the Glass Stepping Stones, Marbles and Red Light, Green Light.

Each club member wore pink suits with shapes on their masks dressed as the supervisors in the show. They had water guns at the ready to eliminate players. The members even went as far as to pass out the recognizable “invitation cards” that can be found in the show.

In the beginning episodes, these cards represent an invitation that players receive in order to find the games and win the money. These special cards were passed out over campus all week long.

Students who received the invitation were able to attend the event for free. Everyone else could participate for a $4 fee.

Once students registered, they were given an index card to help keep track of their points. Eight activity booths were set up in a circle, and students had to complete every activity without getting eliminated.

Once a player succeeded in surviving all eight games, they won the prize money.

One club member said there was someone with a mask somewhere spooking people around.

‘I think it's a great spooky little Halloween edition game on campus,’’ Hyo Jung Lee, a KIO member, said.

This event, however, was not just a Halloween festivity — it was a celebration of culture.

“As a Korean national organization, it is a good chance to show what is a traditional Korean game, like what we used to play back in time," Vice President of KIO Jiho Park (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. "...They introduced our games to the world very well.”

The organization advertised the event by posting all over its Instagram as well as posting fliers inside the HUB.

Many of the show's fans saw the advertisements and came down to the event to see one of their favorite shows come to life.

“I love this show. After I started it, every time I left my room I was just like ‘I need to go back and watch 'Squid Game,''” Emory Franco (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Student Vandana Agarwala participated in the event too.

‘’I don't normally watch a lot of really intense, violent shows on Netflix, but I really liked it," Agarwala (senior-computer science) said. "And then I saw them. I saw them advertising this in the HUB yesterday. I decided to come by."

Lee (senior-telecommunications) said he felt as though there was something special about this KIO event.

‘‘I did not know that it would be this big… and seeing people coming out and just doing this... showing that they just know about the whole Korean culture... I think it's amazing."

