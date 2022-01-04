Penn State's HUB-Robeson Galleries announced its exhibition schedule for the spring 2022 semester.

According to a release, this semester’s exhibitions will focus on “contemporary portraits, storytelling and student-led projects.”

The following exhibits will be available for viewing in various locations in the HUB-Robeson Center, HUB Gallery — which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — and Art Alley, which is open whenever the HUB-Robeson Center is open.

"True Likeness"

The first of the spring semester exhibitions, “True Likeness,” will feature portraits from diverse artists in a variety of media including video, photography, drawing, sculpture, collage and more.

“True Likeness” will be available for viewing in both the HUB Gallery and Art Alley from Feb. 4 through March 20.

"Lunchbox Moments"

According to the release, artist Amie Bantz’s “Lunchbox Moments” aims to empower marginalized voices through the stories of eating traditional Asian foods at school or at home.

“Lunchbox Moments” will be on display in the HUB Exhibition cases from Jan. 26 through May 15.

Visual Arts Annual Graduate Research Exhibition

The Annual Graduate Research Exhibition features the work of several current Master of Fine Arts candidates, who work in a variety of mediums.

The pieces will be judged, and students whose works are judged best will receive monetary awards, the release said.

The Graduate Research Exhibition will be held in the HUB Gallery from March 25 through April 17.

"Scatter Terrain"

Inspired by the miniature props in role-playing and war games, “Scatter Terrain” features the work of 25 artists who present “terrain” such as landscape and architecture as a way to connect with those who are far away.

“Scatter Terrain” will be available for viewing in Art Alley from March 24 through July 17.

All exhibits will be free and open to anyone who is interested, the release said.

For more information on the upcoming exhibits and for student and staff-led tours, contact galleries@psu.edu.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State's Student Programming Association announces SPA Day 2022 The Student Programming Association at Penn State announced Friday it will host SPA Day on J…