Calidore String Quartet is set to visit Penn State's campus to perform for the Center for the Performing Arts' first event of the spring semester.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the School of Music Recital Hall, according to a CPA release.

Featured in the event will be the works of Ludwig van Beethoven and contemporary composer Anna Clyne, the release said.

Calidore String Quartet has been recognized by most of the U.S. chamber music competitions and has won the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the 2017 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, according to the release.

The quartet consists of violinists Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi.

Tickets cost $46 for adults, $15 for University Park students and $36 for people 18 and younger, the release said.

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 814-863-0255 or in person at the Eisenhower Auditorium from noon until 4 p.m. on weekdays. Online orders can also be made here.

A livestream option will be available for the same prices here.

The quartet will also perform a mini concert during Classical Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the Hintz Family Alumni Center, according to the release.

Tickets for the Classical Coffeehouse event are free to Penn State and high school students. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be provided, but seating is limited, the release said.

