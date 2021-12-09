Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts seeks spring semester grant proposals for art-infused curricula

Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts is encouraging faculty members to submit proposals for ways to increase curricular arts-based engagement through the use of mini grants available for “The Reflection Project: Looking at Who WE ARE,” according to a release.

The project provides faculty the opportunity to integrate the arts into their curricula through supplemental activities.

Funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the core mission of the project is to engage students with the arts in order for them to “more fully discover their identities, understand other points of view, be able to confidently tell their own and others’ stories and recognize how they fit into the world,” according to the release.

Professors may submit proposals for up to $2,000 to fund spring semester activities related to Mellon Foundation-sponsored performances.

Applications for faculty proposals are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022. The awards will be announced Jan.19, 2022.

Faculty members can learn more about the project and apply online here.

