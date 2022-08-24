The Center for the Performing Arts (CPA) announced its 2022-23 season's events, according to a CPA release.

Focusing on "fostering relationships and connections," according to the release, the season will have “selected an array of performances with feedback from our partners and communities,” Director Sita Frederick said.

Here are the list of events that will happen this season. Artists, programs, dates and times are "subject to change,” according to CPA:

“Prince Hamlet”

Performances will take place Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Playhouse Theatre.

The show is a bilingual "Why Not Theatre" production adapted and directed by Ravi Jain. ASL and visual translation is by Dawn Jani Birley.

“Malpaso Dance Company”

A performance will take place Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“Classical Coffeehouse”

A performance with the Aizuri Quartet will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. in the Hintz Alumni Center’s Robb Hall.

“Sunrise” performed by the Aizuri Quartet

It will occur Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the School of Music's Recital Hall.

“Música de las Américas”

To be performed by the Miguel Zenón Quartet, the concert will take place Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30 in the School of Music's Recital Hall.

“A Marvelous Order”

An opera about Robert Moses and Jane Jacobs, "A Marvekous Order," is Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra

This will occurThursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“Kings Return”

This performance will occur Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. in the School of Music's Recital Hall.

“Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming”

To be performed by the Soweto Gospel Choir, the event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”

To be performed by the Honolulu Theatre for Youth, the event will taker place Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Munich Symphony Orchestra

To occur Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“A Standing Witness”

With mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, and music from Copland House, the event will occur Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“Make a Joyful Noize”

To be performed by Soul Science Lab on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“Muse”

To be performed by Flip Fabrique Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Amir ElSaffar and Two Rivers Ensemble

To occur Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“Our Planet” Live in Concert featuring Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra

It is Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“Fiddler on the Roof”

To be performed Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Takács String Quartet with Julien Labro

To occur Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the School of Music's Recital Hall.

Tickets for performances will go on sale for CPA members at 10 a.m. Aug. 29, for groups Aug. 30 and to the public Sept. 1, according to the release. The season's tickets can be purchased online or at the Arts Ticket Center in Eisenhower Auditorium.

