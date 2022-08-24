The Center for the Performing Arts (CPA) announced its 2022-23 season's events, according to a CPA release.
Focusing on "fostering relationships and connections," according to the release, the season will have “selected an array of performances with feedback from our partners and communities,” Director Sita Frederick said.
Here are the list of events that will happen this season. Artists, programs, dates and times are "subject to change,” according to CPA:
“Prince Hamlet”
“Malpaso Dance Company”
A performance will take place Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.
“Classical Coffeehouse”
“Sunrise” performed by the Aizuri Quartet
“Música de las Américas”
To be performed by the Miguel Zenón Quartet, the concert will take place Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30 in the School of Music's Recital Hall.
“A Marvelous Order”
An opera about Robert Moses and Jane Jacobs, "A Marvekous Order," is Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.
Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra
“Kings Return”
“Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming”
“In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”
Munich Symphony Orchestra
“A Standing Witness”
“Make a Joyful Noize”
“Muse”
To be performed by Flip Fabrique Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.
Amir ElSaffar and Two Rivers Ensemble
“Our Planet” Live in Concert featuring Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra
“Fiddler on the Roof”
Takács String Quartet with Julien Labro
Tickets for performances will go on sale for CPA members at 10 a.m. Aug. 29, for groups Aug. 30 and to the public Sept. 1, according to the release. The season's tickets can be purchased online or at the Arts Ticket Center in Eisenhower Auditorium.
