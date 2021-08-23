Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday its tickets for in-person fall performances will go on sale at noon on Sept. 1.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the Eisenhower Auditorium weekdays from noon to 4 p.m., online and by calling the number listed on the center's website, according to a CPA release.

The first scheduled act is the multigenre band Mwenso and The Shakes, who will perform on Sept. 16, with an introduction by Kikora Franklin and a subsequent artist discussion series on Sept. 20, the release said.

CPA will also host En Garde Arts' theatrical presentation of "Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes),” which will take place on Sept. 30 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. The event will also feature a pre-show discussion with ensemble director Anne Hamburger, the release said.

Throughout the fall season, CPA will host in-person performances by British a cappella group VOCES8, Kaneza School and Christopher Myers with their multimedia presentation "Cartography" and jazz pianist Christian Sands, as well as the return of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's virtual performance series, according to the release.

Penn State's-campus indoor mask mandate will be enforced, according to the release.

A full list of upcoming acts and ticket information can be found at CPA's website.

