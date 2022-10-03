The Penn State Berkey Creamery introduced two new ice cream flavors that are available exclusively for the month of October.

Jet Set Java, a new name for Creamery’s Coffee Mocha Fudge, and For the Glory Peanut Butter Fudge Cluster are the new flavors, according to the Creamery's website. They will remain on the menu throughout the month of October.

Sponsored by Penn State Global, Jet Set Java is a coffee ice cream with a chocolate fudge swirl, according to the website.

For the Glory Peanut Butter Fudge Cluster is sponsored by Penn State Homecoming, which starts on Oct. 16, according to the website. It is a peanut butter ice cream with butter-roasted almonds and a chocolate swirl.

Berkey Creamery also has two featured flavors this month: Lion S’mores, which is a vanilla ice cream with a graham crunch, chocolate pieces and a blue-marshmallow swirl, and Monster Smash which is cookie pieces mashed into vanilla ice cream with a caramel swirl, according to the website.

These flavors are available for purchase on Berkey Creamery’s website and at its storefront located at the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building.

