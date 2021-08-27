Penn State’s BA Society is hosting its first ever “24-Hour Play Festival” this weekend at the Playhouse Theatre.

The School of Theatre is planning on kicking off the event at 8 p.m. Friday with the BA Society, a brand new student theatre organization that oversees events.

According to Frederick Miller, the BA Society’s chair, the idea for the event came from program advisor Jeanmarie Higgins.

“It is an opportunity to get together,” Miller (senior-theatre studies and comparative literature) said. “It’s simple, and we can all create art together and theatre, which we haven't been able to do.”

The event will start in the Playhouse Theatre with students signed up to be either an actor, director or playwright, according to Miller.

The BA Society will then announce the theme of the event after picking from a pool of play themes.

The playwrights will then have 12 hours to write a 10-minute play based on the theme, with their scripts due at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Miller said.

Then, directors will get the script, and they also have 12 hours with their actors to memorize and stage the play. He said they will then perform at 8 p.m. Saturday.

While only students from the School of Theatre are able to participate, anyone from the public can attend for free on Saturday, according to Miller. Registration is available for students on the Penn State Theatre Studies Instagram.

Miller said the “cool” aspect of the event is even though there might be students who are focused on a certain position, they can sign up for whatever they want.

“I am just excited to see what happens,” Miller said. “It is definitely weird getting everyone back in the same space again but also so exciting at the same time.”

Yidi Wang — a student participating in the event — said she is excited to participate in something she hasn’t tried before.

“We haven’t been able to do anything in so long, so it is really exciting that we are doing something all together,” Wang (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I know I am going to have a great time, and I know others will too.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT