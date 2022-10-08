Penn State students, State College residents and other visitors braved the 50 degree weather to visit the Arboretum’s annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday night.

The event, which spans Oct. 7-8, is typically held on Parents and Families Weekend to encourage a larger crowd, according to Arboretum director of operations Shari Edelson.

Friday evening featured a jack-o'-lantern display and live music from the Lilting Banshee trio.

Food vendors on Friday included stands serving hot chocolate and apple cider, and Hellenic Kouzina's food truck.

More activities and events are available to the public on Saturday, as the event lasts from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

However, despite the shorter timeframe on Friday, Edelson said “a really big crowd” showed up.

“This is maybe the best Friday night turnout that we’ve had, that I can remember,” she said. “Usually, we get about 10,000 people at the festival total. But I think that if tomorrow is anything like today, we’re definitely gonna go well over 10,000 people.”

The second day of the festival offers more vendors and entertainment, as well as activities and crafts.

Some of these activities include corn husk doll making, a gourd guessing game, pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin bowling and more. Saturday will also feature vendors including Stone Coffee and Pappas Pies.

Edelson said that she thinks the sense of community is what makes the event fun.

“To us [at the Arboretum], it sort of feels like a good opportunity to provide something fun for families to do with their Penn State students,” Edelson said. “We feel like it's a really nice way of bringing the Penn State community together with the local community.”

Student Jordan Durst said she had a great time at the Pumpkin Festival.

Durst (sophomore-earth science and policy), who originally comes from the South, said she originally wanted to visit Penn State's Pumpkin Festival because events like these are a “big” event back home.

“I just love the community atmosphere of everything that's going on,” she said. "It makes me feel closer to home. My family’s far away, so it's nice to see other families enjoying their time together.”

Durst said she loved the event so far and would also recommend others to come, adding that there’s a “really good vibe” at the festival.

Parents Jess and Tyler Kerr said they brought their sons to the event, which they have been attending for several years. They said that each year, the activities for the children bring them back.

Anette and Pete Weichlein visited their daughter Anna for Parents and Families Weekend. The pair said they decided to join her at the Pumpkin Festival, where they found themselves appreciating the sense of community, as well.

Pete, a Penn State alum, said he felt a sense of pride in showing his daughter what made the university special to him.

“It's beautiful,” Anette said. “We're loving it — it's just such a special place. And as parents, it's nice to see her in an environment that's so just welcoming and warm and friendly.”

