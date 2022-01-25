Under the beaming lights within Schwab Auditorium, Penn State THON, partnered with KCF Technologies, hosted its annual showcase at 7:30 p.m. on Monday — raising excitement and funds amongst the audience.

“The purpose of the THON Showcase is to showcase talent within the THON community,” THON Executive Director Kate Colgan said, “and to spread awareness for our mission and what we do.”

In preparation for the showcase, KCF Technologies’ Manager of Talent Acquisition and Penn State alumna Sarah Stahl said her company has been "working really closely with the THON team to make sure the event is engaging for everybody” — with KCF merchandise and raffles provided at the showcase.

When the audience took their seats, CEO of KCF Technologies Jeremy Frank opened with a speech on his experience with THON during his time at Penn State and after.

With that, the showcase began; fog misted the stage, and several musical performances took action.

The Penn State Music Service Club covered Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” proceeding other singing performances by Olivia Notto and Paige Garpstas: IDC, Air GoR&Rdon’s Committee — who performed two original songs — and Wizards of Waverly Grace.

Tapestry Dance Company then busted in with an electric routine to MKTO’s “Classic,” echoing musical taps through the auditorium.

Afterwards, Grace Kave, representing Penn State CrossFit, played guitar and sang a remix of The Black Eyed Peas’ “Where Is the Love?” and Jessie J’s “Price Tag.”

“We just want to make the world dance,” Kave (senior-nutrition and dietetics) sang, creating a meaningful call to THON.

More vocals rippled through the audience as The Singing Lions delivered Dani and Lizzy’s “Dancing in the Sky” — another reference to THON and the children lost.

The crowd was engaged in a trivia game during a short intermission.

“I think the show is going really well and [is] safely regulated,” Event Coordinator Abigail Plocki (senior-employment relations) said. “Everybody is so talented and has worked so hard over these weeks.”

After the short break, Orchesis — Penn State’s oldest dance company on campus — flipped onto the stage, dancing to a mashup of music, followed by the Whiplash Dance Team — whipping their dance moves and ponytails into action.

The dancing continued with Penn State Dance Alliance performing a lyrical and upbeat routine, honoring Ashley Pauls, a Penn State student and member of PSDA who died in February 2021 and was heavily involved in THON.

More musicality continued with FOTO, Modern Femily — a Dancer Relations Committee — APOLLO and an a capella performance from The Statesmen. Vocal energy sent vibrating through the auditorium to the back seats.

Lastly, performances by Volé and the Urban Dance Troupe showcased full-body movement and left audience members full of energy.

When performances concluded, the top four finalists were announced and given a THON Q&A session: fourth was given to Orchesis, third the Urban Dance Troupe, second Grace Kave and first PSDA, who won the showcase and was granted a spot on the official THON dance floor. These finalists also won varying amounts of donations to help them benefit THON.

“We were so excited to have performed tonight and are beyond thrilled that we got to win,” PSDA dancer Isabella Capecci (junior-hospitality management) said. “We wanted this to be big, special and dedicated to Ashley.”

As the audience erupted into applause, the 2022 THON Showcase came to a close.

Reflecting on the showcase, Jashe Vieluf (junior-health policy and administration) said she "really liked the performance, especially the a capella groups,” since she didn’t know Penn State had them.

“The THON showcase brings in all sorts of people: State College community members, different performing arts groups, students,” Colgan (senior-public relations) said, "and brings everyone together to spread awareness, raise funds and fight against childhood cancer. I am really happy with how it all turned out."

