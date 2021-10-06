After a long period of Penn State’s classes operating almost exclusively online, they are mostly back in person this semester. And, the Pattee and Paterno Library is now more active.

Jill Shockey, manager of public relations and marketing at Penn State University Libraries, said the library “didn't stop even when classes were moved primarily online in spring 2020,” and the staff has not stopped working.

The Pattee and Paterno Library closed its rooms of books to the public during the pandemic, but open study areas with socially distanced seating within the building remained open. The hours of operation were also limited.

"We have been so glad to reopen our locations fully this fall, especially to students,” Shockey said. “And we want to encourage all library users to use our spaces for learning activities such as focused independent studying and collaborative work, leisure reading and even taking a study break by enjoying food and drink in our designated eating areas.”

She also said the library will continue encouraging everyone to follow the current indoor masking guidelines the university has put in place, while keeping in mind those who are medically unable to do so and who are eating at officially designated spaces.

“We expect all library users to understand and kindly adhere to the university's policies and guidelines so that everyone can feel comfortable and welcome in our spaces.”

Student Emma Szwajkowski goes to the library and likes the environment there.

“The first time I went, I spent six hours there studying,” Szwajkowski (freshman-international politics) said. “It’s a nice, quiet place to go where you know everyone will be focused on their work, so it’s a great environment.”

She also said she is not as concerned about exposure to the coronavirus since she said everyone understands the safety protocols.

“Everyone wore their mask each time I have gone, and a lot of people like to have a lot of space to themselves while studying,” Szwajkowski said. “So social [distancing] was no problem.”

Chris Ritchie, an associate teaching professor at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said the library always tries to provide good resources for the students, and he said reopening is a good thing for everyone.

He also said he has not been to the library this semester since his “travels usually don’t end up in the library,” but he said he is aware of the safety protocols the library provides, and as long as everyone follows the rules, he said there will not be problems.

“I think that it’s a good thing [to use] some of the same safety procedures that are in place in the classrooms and indoor spaces [at the library],” Ritchie said.

Jamal Alkhawfi, who goes to the library on a daily basis, said he is “positive [about] the library opening again.”

But, Alkhawfi (junior-petroleum and natural gas engineering) said there should be restrictions such as wearing masks and cleaning spaces more often.

“To be honest, not everyone is being cautious,” Alkhawfi said. “And no one is feeling 100% safe unless social distancing is enforced and masks are worn everywhere.”