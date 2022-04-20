As Earth Day approaches, some believe it’s important to address topics such as consumer culture, which directly affects the well-being of Earth.

This idea of consumer culture is something commonly seen in America, as it’s a capitalistic economy that runs on consumption. In short, consumer culture is the buying of goods to obtain a certain way of life.

However, the overconsumption of goods has a detrimental effect in countries like the U.S., such as “the depletion of natural resources and pollution of the earth,” according to a report from The World Counts, a sustainability organization.

“The effects of overconsumption, we don't see those,” Lillian Henderson, a Penn State 2021 global and international studies graduate, said. “We are distanced from the labor conditions of people making clothes in fast fashion. We are distanced from trash filling up beaches and landfills.”

Henderson said since people don’t see the effects of their actions, it’s easy to forget those things are happening to the Earth.

Regarding how consumer culture affects the environment, Jon Kauffman said there are many facets of the issue. He has been involved at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, Penn State’s nature center, since 2005.

“We can look at the production line and that standpoint, and then we can look at the consumer line,” Kauffman said.

On the production side, there’s a disregard to the byproducts made, like hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide, Kauffman said. This may be because the producers “feel like they are making these products for the good of humans, for the good of society,” he said.

However, on the consumer side, Kauffman said he feels buying these products creates a separation of the natural world and humans.

In terms of the root of the problem, biological science Professor Jen Anderson said consumer culture started in the 1950s.

“When people came back from war, they were feeling free. Plastic was just on the scene, and transportation was just ramped up,” Anderson said.

Student Sean Farahani said consumer culture “has always likely been a problem ever since the Industrial Revolution.”

In fact, Farahani (senior-risk management) said he believes consumer culture is an even bigger problem today because of how consumption is so easily accessible through technology.

Henderson said she thinks consumer culture is “a part of the American Dream.” And now since buying goods can be done with a simple click, “our brains have been rewired.”

Henderson said almost everything today is fast-paced, so when an ad pops up on social media for an item, many people may think they need the item now.

“It's really hard to choose otherwise and choose sustainable things because it's so much more convenient to buy things like plastic water bottles,” Henderson said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Anderson said she sees that people “need to consume stuff to survive,” but she said society is “doing it in a way that is excessive.”

Anderson said she believes “there is a really deep psychology to it,” in that, one of the possible reasons why people over-consume is to fight the stress they may have. However, the serotonin gained from buying something new may only be a temporary feeling, she said.

Instead of resolving stress with shopping, Anderson said people could try taking a walk outside and enjoying nature.

There is also an idea that humans are psychologically wired to “fight for survival,” thus people consume a lot of goods to prosper.

To relate this to modern times, Kauffman gave an example and said there’s “competition,” not necessarily for survival but to have the best car or the best house, etc.

“You’re defending yourself, almost, because you’re separate from everyone else,” Kauffman said.

As far as fixing the issue and reworking this competitive mentality, Kauffman said it “starts with ourselves and this idea that blaming others is basically evading the responsibility on us.”

“At the end of the day, it always comes down to the individual doing the best that they can,” Farahani said. “I’d like to think that talking to each individual and seeing what their priorities are and what they can do to be better is a really good start.”

Anderson said she agrees that awareness is key. Many students in her BISC 3 class, which focuses on environmental science, are “suddenly aware of fast fashion” and the negative effects of it, including working conditions.

“I really have some hope that there's an increased awareness [about consumer culture],” Anderson said.

Henderson said she thinks awareness and making small changes could become a domino effect.

“I reuse more, I switched to bamboo products, my roommate and I compost,” Henderson said.

She said she thinks if these changes start individually, other people may follow suit.

“Not being aware or wanting change, not reaching out, not educating ourselves is action, and it is contributing to the irreversible damage,” Henderson said.

In celebration of Earth Day and the end of the semester, there will be a clothing swap from 5-7 p.m. on April 27 at the Business Building lawn.

Farahani said it’s important to note that “just connecting with the world around you, appreciating nature and different people around the world and different people who are going to feel the effects of climate change sooner than we do, will likely spark something inside each individual [to make a change].”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT