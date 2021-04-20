By focusing on marrying the breath with movement, yogis can find an outlet for their practice with Penn State’s Yoga Club.

According to its website, the club creates a “space to practice yoga for physical, mental and spiritual growth.”

Yoga Club member Victor De Moraes Oliveira said practicing yoga and participating in Yoga Club provides him with “a sense that things will be OK, and that they are OK.”

“While going in with a nonjudgmental mindset, you'll also notice how everyone else who usually comes in is very kind, open-minded and comes with a nice vibe,” De Moraes Oliveira (junior-marketing) said.

Shannon Choate agreed with De Moraes Oliveira and said yoga improved her body image.

Choate (junior-nursing) said Yoga Club has been an escape for her, and she enjoys yoga so much because it's something you can do anywhere, and it’s “adaptable.”

Over 80% of those who practice yoga see a reduction in stress, and one in three people who practice yoga say it makes them “very happy,” according to Yoganotch.

Because of this change in mental awareness, four of 10 people who practice yoga notice a change in their health and diets.

Moreover, an article by New Heights Therapy said “gentle yoga provides stretching and joint movements, with very little pressure or twisting motions.”

Vice President Dream Vo’s friend was injured in a car accident, and Vo (senior-aerospace engineering) said his friend began practicing yoga and noticed immense improvements to his injuries in the period afterward.

Vo said part of the path to becoming a yogi involves pranayama — a breathing technique with many benefits.

Vo, De Moraes Oliveira and Choate said attending yoga and just breathing without doing any moves would still be considered a good practice.

“The three pillars to yoga are movement, breath work and mindfulness,” De Moraes Oliveira said.

Vo, Choate and De Moraes Oliveira have all been practicing yoga for a year and a half or more and said they will continue to do so for the rest of their lives.

Choate said she hopes to remain in a yoga community to stay motivated.

Vo said he is grateful for the organization’s sense of community and for the individuals who come to participate.

