Whether it be classes, exams, jobs, internships or life in general, stress can quickly infiltrate Penn State students’ lives.

Penn State’s Vedic Society provides an opportunity for students to get involved with holistic yoga and meditation practices to promote emotional and spiritual balance as well as good mental health.

Bhakti Yoga Center, located on East College Avenue, hosts the Vedic Society in its studio so its members can practice yoga and meditation.

Vedic Society President and Bhakti Yoga Center instructor Suzuka Yamane explained how stress can affect the body and mind.

“When we’re stressed or in our head, our fight or flight is activated,” Yamane (junior-psychology) said. “Our heart rate is faster, and our body is really tense, even if [we] don’t fully realize it.”

With the practice of yoga, Yamane said people can focus on their breathing through certain techniques, such as elongating breaths.

“It biologically calms us by relaxing our nervous system,” Yamane said.

Especially with the stress of academics, Yamane said yoga can help “ground and anchor you.”

“I think sometimes when we overthink, we try to solve that problem by analyzing and thinking more,” Yamane said. “With yoga, we take a different approach of focusing on the present moment and being mindful.”

Justin Yeung joined Vedic Society during his junior year of college, and he said he has developed himself “spiritually” through weekly philosophy discussions and mantra meditations.

“I honestly was not the best at yoga when I first started because I’m not very flexible,” Yeung (senior-nutrition) said. “Once I got through the mental resistance of doing yoga and practicing it more consistently, I felt more balanced and calm after sessions.”

Yeung explained that yoga can help with mental health by “increasing awareness of the present.”

“Each yoga position has a specific benefit, and combinations of poses can lead to mental clarity,” Yeung said. “Not only is yoga stretching on a mat, but it’s also unifying the body and spirit.”

Another member of Vedic Society, Kayla Laddin said yoga and meditation have had “a tremendous effect” on her mental health.

“While practicing yoga, I can calm my mind, be fully present at the moment, take a break from the hectic student life and focus on myself,” Laddin (junior-community, environment and development) said. “Off the yoga mat, I feel more grateful, open-minded and determined to keep going throughout the day, even when times get tough.”

Like Yamane, Laddin completed a 200-hour yoga teacher certification course through the Bhakti Yoga Center.

“Now, I have the great opportunity to teach yoga and give that experience to others while continuing my journey,” Laddin said.

Hannah Persaud joined Vedic Society during her sophomore year, which also happened to be her first year on campus due to the previous coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“When I got here, I started looking for a yoga club, and that’s when I stumbled upon Vedic Society,” Persaud (junior-sociology) said. “I started to really get into yoga, so during the spring semester, I began yoga teacher training with Suzuka.”

Persaud said yoga was a way for her to “destress and have a moment outside of school and sometimes other clubs.”

“With Vedic Society, it’s a very chill environment,” Persaud said. “There are no mandatory meetings, and it all benefits your mental health.”

One of Persaud’s favorite activities through Vedic Society is musical meditation.

“Personally, I think it’s just fun to sing with a bunch of people, even though I’m not really a good singer,” Persaud said.

Sometimes while practicing yoga or meditation, Persaud said she will express positive affirmations.

“When we go through our days, we sometimes only remember the bad things because that’s what sticks with us,” Persaud said. “When you take a moment to appreciate the small things that make you happy, it elevates your day.”

Persaud expressed that “yoga can be intimidating at first.”

“It’s OK if you aren’t flexible or don’t catch on right away,” Persaud said. “The point of yoga is to help you and make you feel good on the inside and outside.”

