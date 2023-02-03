During the month of February, Penn State University Libraries is offering “Blind Date With a Book," according to a release.

The books are located on the shelves in the Pattee Library’s Franklin Atrium, which are wrapped to conceal their titles, according to the release. On the wrapping there are only keywords and the book’s genre, and the books' true identities can only be revealed once checked out.

“‘Blind Date With a Book’ gives readers a great way to try something they never would have chosen otherwise, and that’s exactly where the fun is in the event,” Megan Gilpin, outreach coordinator for University Libraries’ Library Learning Services, said in the release.

Once finished, according to the release, readers can also leave feedback about their choice on Twitter.

