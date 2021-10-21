Penn State transformed the HUB-Robeson Center lawn into an unrecognizable carnival fair fit with games, food, rides and more Wednesday afternoon for the Best of Penn State Carnival, part of this week's Homecoming festivities.

Students gathered on HUB lawn to enjoy the carnival and the cloudless, sunny day.

Twenty four of Penn State’s different organizations — fraternities, sororities and clubs — attended the event and set up booths to participate in the carnival and help gather points for their clubs.

Each organization has the opportunity to earn points at events like the carnival, Homecoming Competition Director Lindsey Cooper said. The goal is to earn enough points at the end to win the overall competition run by Homecoming Court, and the winning organization then gets to donate money to its chosen philanthropy.

According to Cooper (junior-nursing), each club's objective at the carnival was to take a picture of its members participating in at least three different activities.

“They are getting really into it this year,” Cooper said.

Aside from the organization booths, there were four blowup bouncy house games — American Ninja Warrior, Toxic Meltdown, a mechanical bull and a jousting competition.

The Nittany Lion was even spotted making an appearance on the mechanical bull. He also encountered a little lion that had made his way to the carnival — a boy who had dressed up as the mascot — and challenged him to a pushup contest. The younger of the two lions won.

The long carnival hours from 2-7 p.m. gave students the flexibility to stop by and check out the event or just hang out for a bit amid their busy weekday schedules.

“It's a beautiful day, a good place to do some homework,” Luke Waldman (junior-accounting) said.

Once students had tired out on the rides, there were several yard games to interact with, including spikeball, cornhole, can jam and tie-dying.

After everyone worked up an appetite, there were many stereotypical carnival foods for participants to eat. At the food tents, people could find free ice cream, snow cones, cotton candy and even Insomnia Cookies.

Graduate Court for Homecoming had a booth set up for students to make their own jewelry, key chains and get their faces painted.

For those who stayed later, Penn State had a live DJ with music performed from 5-7 p.m. Students were also able to get a free caricature to take home at the end of the event.

“The environment is super joyful, looks like everyone is having a great time,” Mikayla Gebhart (freshman-public relations) said.

