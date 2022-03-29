Taking audiences back to 1979, the Penn State Thespian Society brought Dolly Parton’s high-spirited music to the stage with a performance filled with fun, flirting — and feminism.

This semester marks the first time since the pandemic the Penn State Thespian Society could put on a show with an ensemble and dance numbers before a live audience, and the group chose the musical “9 to 5” because of its vibrant storyline.

“'9 to 5' really spoke to me personally because I think it's just so much fun,” Producer Marley Bradner (senior-biology) said. “It's high energy. It has a great message — really empowering, especially for women, but I think for all people.”

The musical tells the story about three female coworkers who teach their sexist, bigot boss a lesson. Interwoven between jokes and witty banter, the feminist theme of the performance shines through.

President of Thespian Society Julie Byrne said she hopes audiences get inspired by the characters in the show.

“I really hope they take away that live theatre is back… but also just really take away the message of 'we are here. We are proud. We are women,'” Byrne (senior-secondary social studies education) said.

Some of the cast and production team for “9 to 5” just got involved with the Thespian Society this year for the musical. Director Emma Cagle joined the club in her last year at Penn State and said she fell in love with the musical’s message and decided she had to be a part of it.

According to Cagle (senior-English and comparative literature), “'9 to 5' is the perfect blend of comedy that means something.”

After experiencing the “amazing” environment the Thespian Society creates putting together the show, Cagle said she wants to encourage other students to join the organization.

“There is so much hard work that goes into the show. Beyond the cast, there's like 50 members on our production staff that are doing all the lights, they're blending all the music, all the props up there — everything,” Cagle said. “And I think that there's a place for everyone. And I didn't even think that there was a place for me here until I tried it, and I got it — and maybe I wish I'd been here longer.”

Cailie Shanks played one of the lead characters, Doralee, famously played by Dolly Parton, who also wrote all of the music and lyrics in the hit Broadway musical, in the 1980 film “9 to 5."

Shanks (senior-marketing) had not set foot on a stage in eight years before she decided to audition for “9 to 5.” Scrolling through Instagram in January, she came across the post calling for auditions, and looking for something to do with the rest of her senior year, Shanks decided to give it a shot.

“I didn't know anyone. I was terrified. And then I got a callback — I screamed, ran around my apartment. Ever since, it's been more than I could’ve imagined,” Shanks said.

The Thespian Society’s “9 to 5” musical brought entertainment paired with justice to the stage in Schwab Auditorium from March 24-26, and the organization’s members said they enjoyed making every second of it.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT