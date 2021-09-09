The Penn State School of Theatre announced it will kick off its Theatre Studies Program's project series with “Headspace,” a semi-autobiographical play about finding one’s identity.

“Headspace” will run from Sept. 16-17 at the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center. Admission is free, and both performances will begin at 8 p.m., according to a School of Theatre release.

The piece was written by student and actor Frederick Miller after compiling his experiences of living alone on campus last fall, the release said.

The play discusses the “connections that were lost as a result of the virtual college experience,” Miller (senior-theatre studies and comparative literature) said in the release.

