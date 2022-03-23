According to some Penn State students, there’s a gender disparity in many technical theatre fields: Women and non-men are still a minority in areas such as sound design, lighting design, construction and even scenic design.

Mia Irwin is a scenic designer and artist. Usually, Irwin is seen working with designs, but at Penn State she’s working in the paint shop.

“I’ve been participating in technical theatre, specifically scenic design and scenic painting, since I was a sophomore in high school,” Irwin (graduate-fine arts) said. “Going into my undergrad, I worked at a roadhouse where I was exploring all the fields of technical theatre, even though I knew I wanted to focus on scenic design.”

There, Irwin said she saw subtle instances of sexism.

“We got a new boss there, and the sole structure just immediately started taking women off the leadership roles [and] putting us on smaller shows and the smaller projects,” Irwin said.

Irwin said she had found herself asking, “Why not me?” — even though she was just as capable as her male counterparts.

Lauren Petrocelli said she agrees that sexism is prevalent within the theatre industry.

“I’ve definitely felt like I’ve been talked down to and sent to do another job because I am a girl,” Petrocelli (sophomore-theatre design and technology) said. “I don’t think [the gender disparity] is intentional, I think it’s the older generation still in the process of learning.”

There are professors at Penn State who are aware of this issue, according to Carter Celgin.

Celgin (sophomore-theatre design and technology) said a professor told them “the industry is not the best toward people who aren’t men.” And frankly, Celgin does not “see many people like [them] as technicians — most technicians are male.”

According to Celgin, this professor and his wife are involved in the movement to bring equality to the theatre world.

“They were the ones who made it so there were gender neutral bathrooms in theatre buildings,” Celgin said. In fact, Celgin said they want to encourage everyone to check out “SoundGirls,” which documents and supports those in technical theatre who aren’t men.

Rick Lombardo, the director of the School of Theatre at Penn State, said via email that “[the School of Theatre hopes] to have an impact on the larger field outside of our school.”

Penn State has “a woman in leadership of our design and technology degree,” Lombardo said. “We also recruit and admit a large number of female-identifying students into both undergrad and graduate programs in design and technology.”

Petrocelli’s love of theatre motivates her to stand tall against these gender disparities.

“What I found to love about sound is that I really like to contribute to how the audience feels,” Petrocelli said. “It’s difficult sometimes because men do assert their dominance, but I’m learning that I also need to assert my dominance.”

Irwin also said she believes in putting her foot down in these certain situations.

“This is my place too,” she said. “I am a valuable asset to this company or production.”

For those who want to work backstage but are discouraged because of the biases and inequalities seen in the theatre industry, Celgin encourages them to “just keep going, keep complaining, keep fighting until you get what you deserve.”

“You just have to pretend you’re a man for a moment,” Irwin said. “If he can do it, so can you.”

