From sporting events to live concerts, large gatherings have been canceled for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many Penn State students are anticipating returning to live events.

Alec Pratt said he is looking forward to going to music festivals again.

“I’m hoping that I can go to the music festival Tomorrowland once this all clears up,” Pratt (senior-computer engineering) said. “I really want to see Lucas & Steve perform live again.”

Alongside him, Garrett Hassinger said he is counting down the days until he can enjoy a live music festival again.

“I can’t wait until I can see Don Diablo live again,” Hassinger (junior-information sciences and technology) said. “I saw him perform live at a music festival in 2017 and hope I can see him again once the pandemic is over.”

Hassinger said he used to be a regular attendee at music festivals before the coronavirus pandemic and previously attended over 10 festivals.

Mira Paz (freshman-broadcast journalism) said she is looking forward to seeing Harry Styles, one of her favorite artists, perform post-pandemic. She has been a fan of his for quite some time and is anticipating the day she can finally see him live.

“I’ve had the tickets for almost two years, so finally getting the chance to see him will be amazing,” Paz said.

Many have been in the same boat as Paz for the past year: Fans unknowingly purchased tickets for a music event that would eventually get canceled.

Likewise, Pratt said he purchased tickets for a music event supposed to take place last April.

Although he was reimbursed, he still hopes the event will be rescheduled once the pandemic is over.

Joe Wong said he is looking forward to seeing Declan McKenna live.

“The vibes that man brings [are] like no other,” Wong (freshman-broadcast journalism) said.

Wong said he has been a fan of the rising UK singer-songwriter since 2017 when McKenna released his album “What Do You Think About the Car?”

On the sports side, Connor Monahan said he wants to see the Brooklyn Nets play once again.

Monahan (junior-finance) is originally from Long Island, New York, and said he has been a fan since he was little. He said he used to attend games regularly with his family.

“I would really wanna go to a Nets championship parade in Brooklyn if they end up winning the finals this year,” Monahan said.

Jason Meal also said he wants to see the Nets play live again. He is from New York and wishes he could have gone to see the team play leading up to the championships.

“Seeing them win the championships in person could have been crazy,” Meal (junior-supply chain management and information systems) said.